Kim Hellberg: Middlesbrough beat Championship rivals to appointment of new boss as Swansea appoint Vitor Matos

Middlesbrough have announced the appointment of new boss Kim Hellberg to replace Rob Edwards, while Swansea have brought in Vitor Matos as their new head coach.

Thirty-seven-year-old Hellberg is one of the most highly regarded young coaches from Scandinavia having led Hammarby for the last two years.

He replaces Edwards, who contentiously left the Riverside Stadium for Wolves earlier this month.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm delighted to have been appointed as Boro's head coach and I'm very proud to be here," Hellberg said.

"A lot of things make Boro the perfect choice for me. The way they play and want to play, together with the crowd, suits me and how I want to work.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Middlesbrough came from behind to draw with Oxford on Saturday

"I want us to play quick and aggressive football, and to try to win the ball as quickly as possible if we don't have it. I want us to be quick on goal and create a lot of chances.

"I've been very impressed with the players and how they've worked so far this season, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with them."

Hellberg will be joined by his long-standing assistant David Selini, who will link up with Adi Viveash on the coaching staff.

Middlesbrough's next five games Coventry (h) - November 25 - Live on Sky Sports

Derby (h) - November 29

Hull (a) - December 5 - Live on Sky Sports

Charlton (a) - December 9 - Live on Sky Sports

QPR (h) - December 13

Boro sit second in the Championship table, seven points behind leaders Coventry. They host the Sky Blues on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports+.

Viveash will remain in charge of that game, with Hellberg taking the reins later this week.

Hellberg had attracted the interest of other Championship clubs, and was also in talks with Swansea last week, but it is Boro who have sealed his signature.

Matos appointed at Swansea

Meanwhile, Swansea have appointed Matos on a contract running until the summer of 2029.

Matos had been in charge of Maritimo in Portugal, where he won six of his 12 games in charge after taking the permanent job in June.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 37-year-old had previously worked as elite development coach at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and as assistant to Pep Lijnders at Red Bull Salzburg.

Swansea said in a statement: "Matos was identified as the standout choice for the role, and was selected for his ability to implement a high-intensity, possession-based style of play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Swansea City.

"His appointment continues Swansea's long record of providing opportunities and backing to ambitious, technically-focused young coaches, and Matos was the outstanding candidate from those the club interviewed during what was a thorough but concise recruitment process."

Matos will take charge of Swansea's game against Derby on Tuesday night.

Who is Kim Hellberg?

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:

"Kim Hellberg is one of the most highly-regarded young coaches in Sweden who has been impressing other clubs, including in England, for a while. Swansea actually spoke to the 37-year-old before they appointed Alan Sheehan.

"He took Hammarby to second in the Swedish top flight in the 2025 campaign. Hammarby wanted to keep him and had planned to offer him an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

"He is known for having brought through a lot of young players and developed them at Hammarby, including some that have been sold on and made the club money.

"His team are also known for their exciting, attacking way of playing. They scored the most goals in Allsvenskan (60) this past season and had the highest expected goals for (xGF) in the division with 1.97 per game.

"They'll play a Champions League qualifier next season, but without Hellberg at the helm."