Kim Hellberg: Middlesbrough beat Championship rivals to appointment of new boss as Swansea appoint Vitor Matos
Middlesbrough have announced the appointment of new boss Kim Hellberg to replace Rob Edwards; Swedish 37-year-old had held talks with Swansea City and was attracting the interest of Championship clubs; Swansea appoint Vitor Matos as head coach
Monday 24 November 2025 14:03, UK
Middlesbrough have announced the appointment of new boss Kim Hellberg to replace Rob Edwards, while Swansea have brought in Vitor Matos as their new head coach.
Thirty-seven-year-old Hellberg is one of the most highly regarded young coaches from Scandinavia having led Hammarby for the last two years.
He replaces Edwards, who contentiously left the Riverside Stadium for Wolves earlier this month.
"I'm delighted to have been appointed as Boro's head coach and I'm very proud to be here," Hellberg said.
"A lot of things make Boro the perfect choice for me. The way they play and want to play, together with the crowd, suits me and how I want to work.
"I want us to play quick and aggressive football, and to try to win the ball as quickly as possible if we don't have it. I want us to be quick on goal and create a lot of chances.
"I've been very impressed with the players and how they've worked so far this season, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with them."
Hellberg will be joined by his long-standing assistant David Selini, who will link up with Adi Viveash on the coaching staff.
Middlesbrough's next five games
- Coventry (h) - November 25 - Live on Sky Sports
- Derby (h) - November 29
- Hull (a) - December 5 - Live on Sky Sports
- Charlton (a) - December 9 - Live on Sky Sports
- QPR (h) - December 13
Boro sit second in the Championship table, seven points behind leaders Coventry. They host the Sky Blues on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports+.
Viveash will remain in charge of that game, with Hellberg taking the reins later this week.
Hellberg had attracted the interest of other Championship clubs, and was also in talks with Swansea last week, but it is Boro who have sealed his signature.
Matos appointed at Swansea
Meanwhile, Swansea have appointed Matos on a contract running until the summer of 2029.
Matos had been in charge of Maritimo in Portugal, where he won six of his 12 games in charge after taking the permanent job in June.
The 37-year-old had previously worked as elite development coach at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and as assistant to Pep Lijnders at Red Bull Salzburg.
Swansea said in a statement: "Matos was identified as the standout choice for the role, and was selected for his ability to implement a high-intensity, possession-based style of play.
"His appointment continues Swansea's long record of providing opportunities and backing to ambitious, technically-focused young coaches, and Matos was the outstanding candidate from those the club interviewed during what was a thorough but concise recruitment process."
Matos will take charge of Swansea's game against Derby on Tuesday night.
Who is Kim Hellberg?
Analysis by Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:
"Kim Hellberg is one of the most highly-regarded young coaches in Sweden who has been impressing other clubs, including in England, for a while. Swansea actually spoke to the 37-year-old before they appointed Alan Sheehan.
"He took Hammarby to second in the Swedish top flight in the 2025 campaign. Hammarby wanted to keep him and had planned to offer him an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of next season.
"He is known for having brought through a lot of young players and developed them at Hammarby, including some that have been sold on and made the club money.
"His team are also known for their exciting, attacking way of playing. They scored the most goals in Allsvenskan (60) this past season and had the highest expected goals for (xGF) in the division with 1.97 per game.
"They'll play a Champions League qualifier next season, but without Hellberg at the helm."