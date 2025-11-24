Pep Guardiola apologises for cameraman incident after Man City defeat at Newcastle and explains Bruno Guimaraes conversation

Pep Guardiola has apologised and said he feels "embarrassed and ashamed" for confronting a cameraman following Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

City fell to their fourth loss in 12 Premier League matches to further dent their title hopes and Guardiola showed his frustration on the pitch afterwards, having an intense conversation with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and the officials.

The Manchester City boss was also pictured lifting the headphone of a cameraman to speak in his ear, but said how he regretted the incident.

On Monday, speaking ahead of their Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen, Guardiola said: "I apologise. I feel embarrassed and ashamed, I don't like it. I apologised after one second.

"I am who I am. Even after 1,000 games, I'm not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes.

"What is for sure, I defend my team and my club. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club. There is no doubt.

"From my experience to win the Premier League, we have to 100 points and 98 points otherwise we don't win.

"Losing four games in 12, we have to improve a lot. Mathematically it's possible to win the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

"Did you hear me talk about the quadruple in November or December when we won the quadruple? No. It will not be an exception in this case."

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle came amid some controversial decisions in which Guardiola's side had several penalty appeals turned down and believed Harvey Barnes' winner should have been ruled out.

Guardiola said he didn't speak with Guimaraes about the officials and added: "I know Bruno for many years. Every time in the tunnel, at the Etihad or wherever we always talk. I have always had a good relationship with him.

"I love it. I'm an emotional guy. I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything.

"On Friday, before Leeds, we'll talk about whatever you want. The referee was involved in 95 minutes, my god, he was involved. On Friday, we talk."

Asked if he would be bothered if a manager did the same with one of his players, he said: "No. Talking with respect, as I've always done, it's not a problem."

Rodri and Mateo Kovacic won't be fit for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Guardiola said Rodri won't be sidelined for long but the club will take extra care over his return.

Guardiola said: "When he's back, we will wait a little bit more to make sure he's fine."

Rodri has missed the last three matches with a thigh injury while Kovacic has been out with an ankle problem.

The Leverkusen match will be Guardiola's 100th in the Champions League as City boss, with the highlight of the previous 99 being victory in the 2023 final.

He said: "I realise I'm getting old. Every weekend is another milestone but of course it has been a top experience - good moments, bad moments.

"Sport is tough so not everything is flowers or easy and comfortable. It's part of who we are and it's important we live it."