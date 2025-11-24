Celtic manager search: Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy in advanced talks to become next Hoops boss
Wilfried Nancy, the 2024 MLS Coach of the Year, is in advanced talks with Celtic over the vacant managerial role; Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney remain in interim charge following Brendan Rodgers' departure; the 48-year-old could take charge at Parkhead next week
Monday 24 November 2025 16:24, UK
Celtic are close to appointing Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy as their new manager.
It's understood talks with the 48-year-old are at an advanced stage.
The Hoops are also in discussions with Nancy's recommended backroom team, which is likely to include a coach familiar with Celtic and Scottish football.
Celtic will also have to agree compensation with Columbus Crew.
It's expected that interim boss Martin O'Neill and assistant Shaun Maloney will remain in charge for Celtic's Europa League clash away to Feyenoord on Thursday, as well as Sunday's trip to Edinburgh to face Hibernian, live on Sky Sports.
All being well, Celtic hope to have Nancy in the door as their new manager next week.
In the last two years, Nancy has won the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup as well as being named MLS Coach of the Year. He also took Columbus Crew to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final last year.
Why do Celtic want Nancy?
Celtic see many similarities between Wilfried Nancy and Ange Postecoglou.
The latter came recommended by the club's head of football operations Paul Tisdale, who has been monitoring his progress for some time.
Postecoglou won titles in Australia and Japan, plus the Asian Cup with the Australian national team.
Nancy, younger than Postecoglou at the age of 48, has already won titles in America with Columbus Crew. He even took Crew 96 to the North American equivalent of the Champions League final. In just four years of management, Nancy has achieved success. This has come to the attention of Celtic, who feel he can make that next step into European football.
He's also said to be a strong character, like Postecoglou, which could lead to some passionate scenes on the touchline and interesting press conferences.
What do we know about Nancy?
Sky Sports' Michael Shuel:
Nancy, 48, is available straight away following the conclusion of Columbus Crew's season. He has established himself as one of MLS's top coaches, earning the 2024 MLS Coach of the Year after narrowly missing out two years prior.
The Frenchmen led Columbus Crew to a domestic cup double, finished second in the league, and reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup final the season before.
His teams are known for its attacking, possession style and aggressive high press and he predominantly sets up with three centre-backs and two marauding wingbacks. Despite finishing seventh this season, Columbus still ranked first in the MLS for possession, progressive passes and final-third tackles.
Nancy's assistant, who could join him at Celtic, is Kwame Ampadu, who previously coached Exeter City U18s when Paul Tisdale, now Celtic's head of football operations, was the first-team manager.
Nancy would also find a familiar face at Parkhead in Alistair Johnston, whom he first signed at CF Montréal before the full-back's move to Celtic.
Montréal was Nancy's first senior head-coach role after spending a decade developing as a coach through their academy system. There, he broke multiple franchise records and lifted the 2022 Canadian Championship which saw them qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.
Celtic's upcoming fixtures
- Feyenoord (A) - Europa League - Thursday
- Hibernian (A) - Scottish Premiership - Sunday - live on Sky Sports
- Dundee (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 3
- Hearts (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 7 - live on Sky Sports
- Roma (H) - Europa League - December 11
- St Mirren (N) - League Cup final - December 14
