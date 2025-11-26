Leandro Trossard: How Arsenal winger won back his sceptics after scoring vital goals in Mikel Arteta's trophy charge

He got Arsenal up and running in the north London derby having scored the winner in the one before and while Eberechi Eze stole the headlines with his stunning hat-trick against Spurs, the importance of another big goal by Leandro Trossard cannot be understated.

November has been a fruitful month for the Belgium international, who has at least a goal or an assist in every Gunners game this month to lead Arsenal's goal involvements numbers for the campaign.

Two goals and three assists in his last four games, Trossard has emerged the mainstay on the left-hand side who has helped Arsenal keep consistent in their title charge.

Sunday's north London derby opener, a clever run and finish from Mikel Merino's smart pass, was another example of a big-game moment from the 30-year-old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leandro Trossard gets on the end of Mikel Merino's pinpoint pass to grab the opener in the north London derby

There have been plenty since his move from Brighton nearly three years ago. Take Arsenal's next two games, gargantuan ones in Bayern Munich at home and Chelsea away. Two seasons ago, Trossard scored in both those matches.

Big games, big goals - Trossard's best bits November 2025: Spurs (H) - goal to put Arsenal 1-0 up

November 2025: Sunderland (A) - goal to put Arsenal 2-1 up

October 2025: Fulham (A) - winning goal in 1-0 victory

January 2025: Spurs (H) - winning goal in 2-1 victory

September 2024: Leicester (H) - late goal to put Arsenal 3-2 up

August 2024: Aston Villa (A) - goal to put Arsenal 1-0 up

May 2024: Man Utd (A) - winning goal in 1-0 victory

April 2024: Bayern Munich (H) - equaliser to draw 2-2

March 2024: FC Porto (H) - goal to take game to extra-time

January 2024: Liverpool (H) - goal to seal 3-1 victory

October 2023: Chelsea (A) - late equaliser for 2-2 draw

September 2023: Everton (A) - winning goal in 1-0 victory

August 2023: Man City (N) - late equaliser to take game to penalties

His big-game record is not bad for a player who was the £27m alternative option when Arsenal missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who went to Chelsea for four times the price and is now away from football due to his anti-doping charges.

Yet Trossard's situation has not always been settled in north London. There were suspicions that the summer just gone would see Arsenal cash in on a player with two years left on his contract, especially given he is now north of 30 and an elder statesman in one of the Premier League's youngest squads.

But Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy went in the opposite direction - giving him a pay rise to reflect his importance in the team. "For me, it was forbidden for him to leave. No chance," said Arteta on Sunday.

That is no surprise, given Trossard has played the most number of Arsenal games under Arteta since he joined the club. The reason for that is due to his availability.

While every other Arsenal forward player picked up an injury last season, Trossard was the only one to feature in all 38 Premier League matchday squads. Since joining, he's only missed three Arsenal games - two through a knock, and one through suspension following his controversial sending off at Man City last season.

Image: Leandro Trossard has made more Arsenal appearances than any other player since his debut

But while he ranks top for Arsenal appearances since his arrival, he only ranks eighth for minutes. He has not always been favoured by Arteta.

It had been long argued that Trossard was more effective as a substitute - or a 'finisher' as Arteta prefers to call it - rather than a starter. After all, that's how his first goal involvement of the season came - with a goal and an assist away at Athletic Club.

But since then, he has started nine of Arsenal's last 10 games, including eight straight Premier League starts.

Part of Trossard's rise is his consistency in position. Arsenal's injury problems up front moved him all over the front line last season, with over 1,000 minutes as a centre-forward, while he even started the Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Newcastle as a right winger.

Image: Leandro Trossard's minutes by position

Earlier this month, Trossard revealed his best position is the left wing position where he has been regularly playing this season. "At least I have some consistency there now," he said.

But another side to it is his relationship with Riccardo Calafiori, another player who spent a lot of time on the sidelines but has been virtually ever-present this season.

As Trossard explained, the Italian's ability to put up anywhere - midfielder, right winger, or striker at times - creates more chaos in the Arsenal team compared to Myles Lewis-Skelly, who mainly tucks into midfield.

"That's Ricci though!" added Trossard about Calafiori's wild tactical GPS system. "That's one of his strengths. He pops up everywhere - in the pockets, as a striker - that unpredictability of him can hurt teams.

Image: Riccardo Calafiori has the ability to move into any position

"Myles will be more set in his position going into midfield where he's so strong and so good on the ball.

"I have a good relationship with [Calafiori] at the moment. I know what he can do and where he can pop up in what position. Sometimes I can play a ball blind to him and I know he will be there."

Trossard has ultimately played a big role in making Arsenal very well-rounded. None of his goal involvements in November so far have come from open play - with the Gunners scoring the most open play goals out of any Premier League side. So much for being reliant on set pieces.

With Arsenal undergoing a big week after their north London derby win, Trossard's close relationship with team-mates - and his big-game record - is taking them closer to the titles they crave.

Chelsea

Arsenal Sunday 30th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the battle of the top two in the Premier League - live on Sky Sports this Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm...