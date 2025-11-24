Jamie Carragher questions Mohamed Salah's silence amid poor Liverpool form - 'He spoke when he needed a new deal'

Jamie Carragher has called on Mohamed Salah to front up to the media amid Liverpool's slump, like he did last season when he needed a new contract or was awarded man of the match.

The Reds suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Saturday - a sixth loss in seven league matches - leaving the defending champions 11th, the first time in more than a decade the club have been in the bottom half of the table.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk spoke to the media following the loss to Forest, but Carragher feels the defender "always" faces up after recent defeats and has called on others to step up, particularly "leader and legend" Salah.

The 33-year-old was vocal last season over his contract situation after speaking to reporters in November 2024 with his previous deal expiring, before eventually signing fresh terms in April.

But Salah's behaviour a year ago was heavily criticised by Carragher, who branded him "selfish", and the Sky Sports pundit believes he should be fronting up amid Liverpool's crisis.

Carragher said on Monday Night Football: "After the Forest game, Virgil van Dijk has come out and spoken, as he should do as the captain.

"On the back of all these Liverpool defeats, it's always Van Dijk who comes out and speaks. The captain should do that but there should be other players in that dressing room and speaking for the club.

"A year ago this weekend, Mo Salah wasn't shy in speaking about his own situation and the club not offering him a contract. I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets man of the match or when he needs a new contract.

"I would like to see Salah as one of the leaders and legends of Liverpool come out and speak for the team."

'Liverpool can't sack Slot this season'

Liverpool have suffered eight defeats in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Forest equalling their worst Premier League loss at Anfield.

Their woeful form has put boss Arne Slot under pressure despite the Dutchman leading the Reds to the Premier League title last season in his first year in charge.

But although Carragher feels Slot does not have the "unconditional love" of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, he has rubbished talk of the 47-year-old potentially losing his job this season.

Asked whether Liverpool could sack Slot, Carragher replied: "No, not in mind at any time through this season.

"But I must say, some of the people I spoke to after the Forest game - fans, friends, family - and how they spoke about Slot shocked me a little bit.

"There is huge respect for what he did last season. To win the title in your first season is pretty special.

"But I have the feeling that he doesn't have the unconditional love and support that Jurgen Klopp always had.

"Klopp had ropey times. At one stage, he lost six games in a row at Anfield.

"But at no stage did l feel that we were speaking about Jurgen Klopp's position in the way people have been speaking about Arne Slot's position over the weekend.

"For me, there should be no thought and no talk about this manager being out of a job this season."

