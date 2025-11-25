Arne Slot: Liverpool boss says poor form 'ridiculous' and 'unbelievable' as he admits he 'feels guilty for it'

Liverpool boss Arne Slot feels guilty for his side's "ridiculous" and "unbelievable" slump this season.

The reigning Premier League champions suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Saturday - a sixth loss in seven league matches - leaving them 11th, the first time in more than a decade the club have been in the bottom half of the table. Then then dropped to 12th following Merseyside rivals Everton's win over Man Utd on MNF.

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home game against PSV Eindhoven, Slot said of their woeful form: "I would describe it as ridiculous, almost. Something I did not expect to be in.

"Not at any club I was going to work at, let alone Liverpool. That is unbelievable.

"If you can find an excuse, you will never find enough excuses to make you perform like this. Unexpected for the club, for me and everyone.

"But I am working at a club where if you need to face it, this is the best club to face it. The harder it gets at a club like this, the more we are together to achieve the things Liverpool usually achieve."

Last season, Liverpool conceded 41 goals as they stormed to the Premier League title. This term, they have already shipped 20 goals in the opening 12 matches.

"Conceding far more goals than last season. The amount of goals we have conceded and the amount of goals from set-pieces is close to ridiculous for a club like us.

"The biggest one is the goals we concede. From open play, we are still able to generate enough chances to get a result."

He added: "I take the responsibility and feel guilty for it."

Slot slams 'unacceptable' form

Liverpool have suffered eight defeats in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Forest equalling their worst Premier League loss at Anfield.

When asked about what his side could learn from the defeats in the build-up to their next fixture, Slot said: "It's difficult to say at this moment.

"I have said quite a lot of times, there are certain things that you can do better but this hasn't helped and hasn't been of use.

"You can think of quite a lot of reasons why you have lost. From our perspective, at Liverpool Football Club, it is not acceptable.

"It is a situation you do not want to have. Now it is time to start winning matches again but you have to do a lot to win a match.

"The simple things, they must do better. That is what we are not doing and that is quite easy to solve. Simple football is the most difficult thing."