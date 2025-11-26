Paul Doyle has pleaded guilty to all 31 charges relating to the Liverpool parade crash in May; Doyle previously pleaded not guilty; sentencing will take place from December 15

Liverpool parade crash trial: Paul Doyle facing custodial sentence after changing pleas to guilty on all 31 charges

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Paul Doyle, 53, appearing at Liverpool Crown Court on November 25

Paul Doyle has changed his pleas to guilty on all 31 charges relating to the Liverpool parade crash in May, which include dangerous driving and affray.

Doyle, 54, also admitted nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, 17 counts of attempting to cause GBH and three counts of wounding with intent.

Prosecutors say Doyle was left with no choice but to plead guilty after police reviewed hours of CCTV footage, mobile phone recordings, and dashcam footage to piece together what happened on May 26.

Doyle had previously pleaded not guilty.

Judge Andrew Menary KC has set a two-day sentencing date from December 15.

He remanded Doyle in custody, telling him he faces a "custodial sentence of some length" and that he should prepare himself for that "inevitable outcome".

More than 130 people reported injuries after a Ford Galaxy Titanium collided with crowds on Water Street just after 6pm on the day of the trophy parade.

The charges relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years old.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said in a statement the convictions "bring a measure of justice for an act that caused unimaginable harm during what should have been a day of celebration for the city of Liverpool".

She said his "deliberate actions" endangered lives and "brought chaos upon a community".

"This attack did not just harm individuals - it struck at the heart of a city united in joy, leaving fear in its wake," she said.

Hammond said by his guilty pleas Doyle accepts he "intentionally drove into crowds of innocent people" with dashcam footage showing "he became increasingly agitated by the crowds".

"Rather than wait for them to pass, he deliberately drove at them, forcing his way through," she says.

"Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle - it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem."

How change of pleas unfolded

A jury had been sworn in for Doyle's trial on Tuesday but on Wednesday morning, when the prosecution case was due to be opened, Doyle was asked to re-enter his pleas to the charges.

He sat with his head down and sobbed as he changed his pleas, speaking with a broken voice as he occasionally wiped away tears as the charges were read to him again.

He had previously denied the offences, all relating to the incident on May 26, which happened as crowds were gathered in the city to celebrate Liverpool's 2024/25 Premier League title win.