Women's Super League apologises to Tottenham for GK Barry's comment during League Cup draw

The Women's Super League has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur for a remark made during the League Cup draw on Tuesday night.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals was held on the WSL's official TikTok page and conducted by personality GK Barry and her partner, Portsmouth midfielder Ella Rutherford.

The draw included some crude references, with GK Barry making a comment about Tottenham. She shouted, "What do you think of Tottenham?", a chant used by rival clubs, when she pulled their number out.

The WSL have been in contact with Tottenham to discuss their concerns and has formally apologised.

GK Barry also pulled a ball out of the bag, dropped it back in by accident and then took it out again to be used as part of the draw.

An adjudicator from the WSL was present at the draw and is satisfied that the process was conducted fairly and correctly.

Image: GK Barry (left) and and her partner Ella Rutherford at the Pride of Britain Awards in October

The WSL decided to make the draw on its official TikTok channel to try and do something different and to appeal to a diverse audience.

Sky Sports News understands learnings from the draw will be introduced in the future.

It's also understood that no other club has approached the WSL regarding concerns over the draw as things stand.

League Cup draw

Quarter-finals

Liverpool v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Manchester United v Tottenham

West Ham v Manchester City

Semi-finals

Crystal Palace/Arsenal v Manchester United/Tottenham

West Ham/Manchester City v Liverpool/Chelsea