Liverpool: Key issues for Arne Slot's Reds after suffering ninth defeat in 12 games at hands of PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool suffered a ninth defeat in just 12 games in all competitions, as they were beaten 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield.

Here, Sky Sports' Adam Bate assesses the key issues hampering Arne Slot's side at present.

Van Dijk's form is a worry

Image: Virgil van Dijk conceded an early penalty in Liverpool's crushing defeat

Virgil van Dijk decided to tackle Wayne Rooney's criticism from a position of strength after a clean sheet and victory over Real Madrid but three consecutive three-goal defeats have put his form firmly back in the spotlight and he was culpable once more.

The difficulty for Van Dijk is that he is a natural leader. He embraces that responsibility and feels comfortable directing his teammates around the pitch, offering words of encouragement and the odd rebuke. That all looks different when his own form dips.

The handball for the penalty came after he had busied himself complaining to the referee about the award of a corner - complaints that continued upon the award of the spot-kick. He was booked soon after for lunging in, his tackle arriving far too late.

Much of the scrutiny has been on Mohamed Salah's decline but the reality is that both of Liverpool's bankers - the totems of this team for many years - have been well below their best. The challenge for Van Dijk is to deal with the side's struggles - and his own.

Konate still struggling badly

Van Dijk's fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate is hardly helping his defensive partner. His failure to deal with a simple ball forwards allowed PSV to get in behind in the build-up to the third goal, just the latest costly mistake by a player who is struggling badly.

Image: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate reacts after PSV's third goal

Had Liverpool been able to get the deal for Marc Guehi done in the summer transfer window, Konate would be out of the team already. Slot seems to have little faith in Joe Gomez, while Giovanni Leoni is out for the season. But this problem needs sorting.

Konate's poor form is more than a blip; it is undermining them on a regular basis. Is it confidence or just being too casual? Whatever the issue, Slot cannot rely on a player who should be in his prime and with little time between games, it is tough to correct.

Concerns grow over Kerkez

The left-back has made a sluggish start to his Liverpool career, losing his place to Andrew Robertson before the international break. The Scotland international's exertions for his country presented another opportunity but Kerkez has failed to seize it.

He was troubled from the outset by Sergino Dest and Guus Til. Perhaps most worryingly, he could be seen remonstrating with Van Dijk not long before being caught out for PSV's second goal. His own teammates turned around in horror to see he had been beaten.

The continued support of the Anfield crowd is essential if the former Bournemouth player is to flourish in Liverpool red but the real concern is that Kerkez still has a lot of work to do to convince his colleagues that he is cut out to succeed at this football club.

Salah is defensive liability

There will be more sympathy for Curtis Jones in the other full-back position even if he did give the ball away inexplicably inside his own area in the second half. Slot is making do at right-back while Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are both unavailable.

Image: Mohamed Salah has scored just twice for Liverpool since September 17

But whoever operates at right-back will find themselves targeted and isolated while it is Salah playing in front of them. The winger does very little defensive work, something that was seen as a stylistic success when he was delivering in front of goal.

Now his output has dipped, it is an opportunity for every opponent. For the second PSV goal, Mauro Junior was allowed to wander past Salah without so much as a challenge, building the move from which the Dutch side restored their lead and turned the game.

Isak still not up to speed

Alexander Isak came off the bench for the final half an hour but could not change the flow of the game. The expensive acquisition from Newcastle has made 10 appearances for Liverpool and his only goal has come against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Isak did fire off one snap-shot on the angle but the sharpness is lacking and he cannot yet be trusted to provide the sort of pressing that Slot wants to see of his striker. The Liverpool boss highlighted that as an issue after Hugo Ekitike had a back spasm.

Image: Alexander Isak has only found the net once since joining Liverpool from Newcastle

When discussing the second-half dip, Slot said: "That had a bit to do with Hugo Ekitike, who straight after half-time felt his back. That is why the press was not aggressive enough. If the press is not aggressive enough, they have players who can outplay you."

Isak is still waiting for his big moment in front of goal to ignite his Liverpool career. But the reason why Ekitike has become a fan favourite so quickly is not just down to him finding the net, it is the energy he brings. For now, that is still lacking from Isak's game.