Scottish Premiership: Celtic visit Hibernian live on Sky while leaders Hearts visit Motherwell & Rangers host Falkirk

After the highs and lows of European action it is back to league business this weekend with plenty at stake across the Premiership.

There is a full card to look forward to this weekend, with three games on Saturday and three on Sunday - including one live on Sky Sports.

Here, we take a look at the big talking points...

Will Celtic impress their new manager?

Martin O'Neill takes Celtic to Hibernian on Sunday in what's expected to be the final game of his interim return.

The deal to appoint Wilfried Nancy as Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor is almost complete, and the players will be well aware their new boss will be watching as they look to pile more pressure on league leaders Hearts.

Image: Martin O'Neill has been in interim charge at Celtic since Brendan Rodgers resigned

After a famous 3-1 victory away to Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night, O'Neill will be aiming to bow out with a 100 per cent domestic record.

David Gray wants a response from his Hibs players after their 2-0 defeat at Motherwell, knowing they have a chance to make it back-to-back home league wins against Celtic for the first time since 2018.

They will be encouraged given their current home form, having lost just once in their last 18 games at Easter Road - that was a 1-0 defeat to Rangers in October.

Can Hearts bounce back?

Hearts' first defeat of the season has some wondering if their bubble has burst.

They lost at Aberdeen but remain four points clear at the top of the table, with the stats from Pittodrie suggesting they are more than capable of quickly getting back to winning ways.

The Jambos had more shots and more big chances against the Dons, something the 1-0 scoreline does not reflect.

However, Motherwell will provide a stern test for Derek McInnes' side as they look to win three in a row in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since September 2023. Coincidentally, Hearts were the opponents the last time the Fir Park side achieved that.

Image: Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise is the Premiership's top scorer so far this season

This match will feature both of the top two scorers in this season's Scottish Premiership in Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise - who has eight league goals - and Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland, who is just one behind in the race for the golden boot.

Will Falkirk halt Röhl's winning run?

Rangers can make it five straight Premiership wins under Danny Röhl against the side who marked the end for Russell Martin's brief time in charge.

Depending on results at Easter Road and Fir Park, another victory could lift the Ibrox side up to third in the table as they continue to show signs of recovery under the new head coach.

Image: Rangers are missing key defenders as they look to return to winning ways after more dropped points in the Europa League

Henry Cartwright's stunning strike earned the Bairns a draw in the last meeting between the sides back in October, with Martin sacked that evening.

Falkirk have not managed to beat Rangers at Ibrox since 1925, but they have found some form on their Premiership return with four wins in their six games.

Image: Falkirk have won four of their last six league games and lost just once since their draw with Rangers in October

A win for John McGlynn's side, who were promoted in the summer, would see them rise to third. That is provided Celtic beat Hibs and leaders Hearts beat Motherwell too.

Can Kilmarnock end dismal losing streak?

Kilmarnock were third in the Premiership at the start of October. Last weekend, they were booed off the Rugby Park pitch after their sixth straight league defeat.

They are currently experiencing their worst start to a domestic campaign since 2021, when they lost eight in a row.

Image: Kilmarnock have lost their last six Premiership games

Boss Stuart Kettlewell believes they can halt their losing run against Dundee United on Saturday, having won their last two league games against Jim Goodwin's side.

United have only won one of their last seven league games this season and are winless in their last seven trips to Rugby Park.

Will Dundee or St Mirren move up the table?

Image: Steven Pressley took over at Dundee in the summer

Dundee have lost all four of their Premiership games since their shock win against Celtic in October, failing to score in their last three.

Steven Pressley's side are just one point from the foot of the Premiership, having managed just two victories so far this season.

St Mirren are struggling this season after a third successive top-six finish, and also have just two wins so far.

Image: St Mirren are winless in their last six league games

The Buddies have lost five of their last six league games, as many as their previous 21 beforehand, and they could lose three away league games for the first time since October 2024.

Can Livi move off bottom spot or will Dons' run continue?

Image: Aberdeen drew with Noah in the Conference League ahead of their return to domestic action

Following a difficult start to the season, Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen have impressed in recent weeks as they moved up the table.

The Dons have lost just one of their last six games - that a 2-1 defeat to third-place Hibs - while, most recently in the league, Topi Keskinen's goal saw Aberdeen beat leaders Hearts.

Confidence is growing at Pittodrie, but can the same be said for Sunday's opponents, Livingston, who remain at the foot of the table?

Their only league win this season came on matchday two - 16 weeks ago.

However, some could argue they should have picked up something against Rangers at Ibrox, where the visitors were denied a penalty shortly after equalising, an incident the Scottish FA have recognised was a mistake.

The performance should give David Martindale's side some confidence, as should the fact they drew 0-0 away to Sunday's opponents earlier in the season. Should they pick up anything against Aberdeen again and Livi could move off bottom spot.