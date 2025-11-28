Women's World Cup: UK set to host 2035 tournament after unopposed bid

The 2035 Women's World Cup is set to take place in the UK following an unopposed bid to host the competition.

A joint bid was submitted ahead of Friday's deadline, with the UK facing no other competition from other parties.

The desire comes off the back of the success of Euro 2022, which broke numerous records in women's football. It will be the first time a World Cup has been hosted by any UK nation since 1966.

Image: Leah Williamson holds the Euro trophy during the England Women's team victory parade and celebration

As part of the bid, 22 stadiums have been included for potential use, including Manchester United's proposed 100,000-seater stadium. An announcement is expected in April 2026.

A joint statement from the CEOs of The FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA and FA of Wales: "Hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup would be a huge privilege for our four home nations. If we are successful, the 2035 tournament will be the biggest single-sport event held on UK soil with 4.5 million tickets available for fans.

"We are proud of the growth that we've driven in recent years across the women's and girls' game, but there is still so much more growth to come, and this event will play a key role in helping us deliver that. Working together with FIFA, a Women's World Cup in the UK has the power to turbo charge the women's and girls' game both in the UK and globally. Our bid also demonstrates our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy, in the run up to 2035, and the years afterwards.

"Together, we want to welcome the world to the UK to celebrate and enjoy an unforgettable tournament."

When will 2035 World Cup hosts be announced?

The successful bid will be announced at the 76th FIFA Congress, due to take place in Vancouver, Canada on Thursday April 30.

Which stadiums were included in the bid?

There were 22 stadiums listed as part of the bid the host the tournament, but FIFA will select just 16 if the bid is successful.

Manchester United's proposed 100,000-seater stadium was one of those selected, despite there being no official start date for when planned work on it will begin.

Birmingham City's Powerhouse Stadium was also named, with the 62,000-seater set to cost £1.2bn according to club chairman Tom Wagner.

A redeveloped Wrexham Stadium and a potential new home for Chelsea have also been listed, as is Northern Ireland's Windsor Park.

Why are the UK interested in the World Cup?

The belief is that the World Cup will build on the success of Euro 2022, which was held in England and saw the Lionesses win the competition.

The men's Euros is also set to be hosted in the UK in 2028. It is set to be played across all four nations, with England hosting the tournament for the third time after Euro 1996 and the pan-European Euro 2020.

The 2035 World Cup is estimated to be eight times bigger than Euro 2022, with it predicted to generate 4.5 million ticket sales and an estimated TV audience of 3.5 billion.

The tournament would involve 104 matches contested by 48 teams over 39 days, with 48 team base camp training sites, 82 venue-specific training sites and 32 FIFA Fan Festival Sites proposed.