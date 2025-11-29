 Skip to content

Thomas Frank slams Spurs boos for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario: 'They can't be true fans - it's unacceptable'

Two goals inside six minutes from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson underpin shambolic Spurs' defeat to London rivals Fulham; under-pressure head coach Thomas Frank criticises the Spurs fans who decided to boo goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after his howler

Saturday 29 November 2025 22:50, UK

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank shakes hands with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after the defeat to Fulham
Image: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank shakes hands with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after the defeat to Fulham

Thomas Frank called Tottenham fans who booed Guglielmo Vicario during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham as "not true fans" and deemed it "unacceptable".

Vicario was booed by his own supporters after his howler in a shambolic opening half against Fulham in which Spurs conceded twice in the first six minutes, with a second-half revival not enough to avoid a 2-1 defeat.

Already trailing from Kenny Tete's third-minute deflected opener, a moment of madness from the Italian goalkeeper less than three minutes later gifted possession to Harry Wilson after running some 25 yards off his line, and the Fulham midfielder punished his poor clearance with a stunning strike into the unguarded net.

Frank said: "I didn't like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.

"And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."

Vicario on boos: It's a part of football

Guglielmo Vicario speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's part of football. I'm a big man and older. We can't be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It's on us to stay calm.

Also See:

"We have to focus on ourselves. We are lacking in a little bit of composure and calmness at the moment.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after the defeat to Fulham
Image: Vicario trudges off the pitch after the defeat to Fulham

"Today is a bad defeat and tough to accept. It's a bad defeat, we apologise for the result. The boys tried to change it out on the pitch.

"It was not what we expected tonight, we were tuned in to win on the pitch."

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to get 80% of all televised PL matches this season

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract