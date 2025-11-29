Thomas Frank slams Spurs boos for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario: 'They can't be true fans - it's unacceptable'

Thomas Frank called Tottenham fans who booed Guglielmo Vicario during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham as "not true fans" and deemed it "unacceptable".

Vicario was booed by his own supporters after his howler in a shambolic opening half against Fulham in which Spurs conceded twice in the first six minutes, with a second-half revival not enough to avoid a 2-1 defeat.

Already trailing from Kenny Tete's third-minute deflected opener, a moment of madness from the Italian goalkeeper less than three minutes later gifted possession to Harry Wilson after running some 25 yards off his line, and the Fulham midfielder punished his poor clearance with a stunning strike into the unguarded net.

Frank said: "I didn't like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.

"And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."

Vicario on boos: It's a part of football

Guglielmo Vicario speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's part of football. I'm a big man and older. We can't be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It's on us to stay calm.

"We have to focus on ourselves. We are lacking in a little bit of composure and calmness at the moment.

Image: Vicario trudges off the pitch after the defeat to Fulham

"Today is a bad defeat and tough to accept. It's a bad defeat, we apologise for the result. The boys tried to change it out on the pitch.

"It was not what we expected tonight, we were tuned in to win on the pitch."