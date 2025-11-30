Man Utd plagued by consistent inconsistency as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz finally shine for Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s match against Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United must figure out a way to overcome their Jekyll and Hyde complex. Ruben Amorim's side were nowhere near it in the first half at Crystal Palace.

They lacked energy, belief and any ideas as they were under the pump at Selhurt Park. But then a moment of magic from Joshua Zirkzee changed it all.

Across the season, United's starts have been fairly positive and where United have typically found their joy.

However, they have failed to sustain their early displays. In recent performances, United have been far more effective in the second half; their problem, though, is their slow starts.

The defensive numbers are where the difference is stark. Across United's first 11 games this season, in the first half, they had an expected goals against of 5.71. This changed in the second half where that number nearly doubled to 11.07.

However, in their last two games, at Palace and in defeat to Everton, United have a first-half expected goals against of 1.26, while after the break, this number massively decreases to 0.26.

It's important to note that in both games, United fell behind in the first half, therefore were naturally more attack-minded in the second period.

However, there's a clue in the numbers that Amorim's team are a different side when they go ahead early, like they did eight times in their first 11 league games, compared to when they concede early on.

Perhaps there are signs of complacency in their leads that Amorim has to fix while also finding a way to motivate faster starts.

William Bitibiri

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s match against Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool boss Arne Slot agreed it felt "significant", while Alexander Isak said his first Premier League goal will "help" him re-find his top form. It will be interesting in the weeks and months to come to see whether the Swede's strike on Sunday proves to be a turning point.

Certainly in the first half at West Ham it felt as though Isak desperately needed one to go in. He looked a shadow of the player who starred for Newcastle last season, spurning chances and losing possession. But it was an excellent, crisp finish which ended his wait to get off the mark since his £125m move.

The quality remains. Now, maybe, the confidence is back, too.

After Slot took the bold move to drop Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium, there was also encouragement from the performance of Florian Wirtz. Liverpool's attack created more than enough chances to win this match comfortably.

If Isak can recapture his flow and Slot can find the role to get the most out of Wirtz, then Liverpool will surely put this disastrous run of results behind them. They could look back on this day - and that goal from Isak - as a key moment.

Peter Smith

Image: Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr (left) went off injured in the loss to Man Utd

Ismaila Sarr has been, by far and away, one of Crystal Palace's standout players since he arrived at the club from Marseille in August 2024. The numbers speak for themselves: 66 appearances, 20 goals, 10 assists.

But he may well have played his last game of the year for Oliver Glasner's side.

The Senegal forward went down under a challenge from Luke Shaw inside the first four minutes at Selhurst Park and made a motion with his hand as if to suggest he had twisted his ankle. He lasted just over half an hour more, before being replaced by Eddie Nketiah.

Asked about Sarr's condition in his post-match press conference, Glasner said: "The ankle is quite swollen, so I think he will miss a few games, maybe the whole time until he goes to AFCON."

Senegal start their AFCON campaign on December 23, when they face Botswana in Tangier, Morocco. If Pape Thiaw's side make it as far as the final, Sarr would not return to domestic action until late January or early February.

Glasner has already made it clear Palace must strengthen in January, with an attacker at the top of his shopping list - and now it appears to be even more imperative than before.

Dan Long

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves

With 10 wins from 12 in all competitions, Aston Villa have shrugged off their early season travails to change the mood at Villa Park, clambering their way up into the Champions League places with a tense 1-0 win over winless Wolves.

Astonishingly, Boubacar Kamara's goal was the ninth so far this Premier League season that Villa have scored from outside the penalty box. That is more than any other team in the competition and more goals than Wolves have managed in total. Can it continue?

Image: Nine of Aston Villa's goals have come from outside the penalty box this season

Expected-goals aficionados will say not. If it were a renowned Youri Tielemans rocket that is one thing but Kamara's second-ever Premier League goal? With his weaker left foot? Villa are not creating many chances but they are somehow scoring enough to win.

Villa's expected-goals total this season is only 0.02 greater than Wolves, according to Opta, with Unai Emery's side ranking 17th for expected goals. But their efficiency, coupled with the occasional big moment from Emiliano Martinez, has propelled them up the table.

Adam Bate

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Nottingham Forest’s match against Brighton in the Premier League

Last season, Brighton were humiliated at Nottingham Forest after they lost 7-0 at the City Ground in February.

Nearly 10 months on, the Seagulls got revenge for that embarrassment with a brilliant win that shows they are serious contenders for a European spot this season.

Key to the victory was Maxim De Cuyper - a player who did not experience that thrashing in the East Midlands last season - as Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler deployed the summer signing to great effect in a new position on the left wing.

From there, the Belgium international raided up the left and helped Brighton attempt nine shots in the opening 20 minutes of the match - their most ever in that period of a Premier League match.

And it was De Cuyper who deservedly made the breakthrough to cap off a fine first-half display. The 24-year-old was then awarded the man of the match as he created the most chances (4) and attempted the most crosses (4) of any Seagulls player.

Image: Maxim De Cuyper scored Brighton's opener at Nottingham Forest

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards about his positional change, he said: "When I was younger, I played there a lot, so it was a bit weird in the beginning to play there again, but I'm happy there."

Meanwhile, much has changed at Forest since that 7-0 victory over Brighton, with a new manager, European football and a potential relegation scrap on their hands. But one of the key differences 10 months on was the absence of Murillo.

The Forest defender missed Sunday's game through injury, and his unavailability was keenly felt.

His replacement, Morato, had a shaky game that culminated in a mistake for Brighton's second.

Forest boss Sean Dyche, therefore, will be hoping Murillo's injury clears up ahead of a crunch relegation six-pointer at bottom-side winless Wolves on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Declan Olley