Florian Wirtz: Liverpool midfielder must replicate Kevin De Bruyne position to be at his best, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher says Florian Wirtz should operate in the same position Kevin De Bruyne occupied at Manchester City if he is to be at his best for Liverpool.

The Sky Sports pundit described Wirtz's performance against West Ham on Super Sunday as one of his best in the Premier League since his big money move to the Reds this summer.

The Germany international lined up on Liverpool's left-hand side - where he played for Bayer Leverkusen - rather than in a more central role across the Reds attacking midfield.

Carragher compared Wirtz's potential impact to that of Premier League great De Bruyne, who played in a similar inside-midfield position.

Speaking on Super Sunday Extra Time, Carragher said: "I think it was the first sign of seeing, not just a player for Liverpool, but I said when he came in he could be a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne in terms of the Premier League - getting on the ball, causing problems for the opposition.

"He didn't lose possession often, he was very clever with the ball. But he had penetrating passes - 42 out of 45, which is a lot for a player who is supposed to make key passes to try and put people in, so at times you take chances.

"It's about getting him into his role where he's best suited. We can talk about the knock-on effect for other players because I don't think the squad is that well balanced.

"We've spoken about Wirtz being a No 10, but he likes the side left channel. When you think of De Bruyne, you think of him on the inside right position and that's where Wirtz needs to play.

"At times, I thought he would start on the right and come in from the side and he has done in a few games when he's replaced Mo Salah, but this was better. This is exactly where they want him on the pitch, this is where he's at his best and that's why today was his best Liverpool performance so far in the Premier League."

Another summer signing, Alexander Isak, scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool at the London Stadium on Sunday.

"The make-up of the squad is not right," Carragher added. "The best way to explain it is from a Liverpool perspective, we're delighted Wirtz looks like the real deal now and Isak's got his first goal.

"But then how does Wirtz affect Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been Liverpool's best player this season? Then you have Isak up and running, but how does that affect Ekitike, who has been Liverpool's best signing.

"Without Salah, Liverpool didn't play with a real right winger, which is fine because Szoboszlai can come inside, but it's not perfect for Joe Gomez going forward.

"So there's a knock on effect with players playing well on other people. But right now, that will be the last thing on the manager's mind."

Liverpool face two further games this week. They play Sunderland on Wednesday before travelling to Leeds on Saturday, with both matches live on Sky Sports.