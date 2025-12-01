Sheffield Wednesday handed further six-point deduction for breaching EFL regulations after going into administration

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a further six-point deduction by the English Football League.

The most recent charges relate to the club's failure to pay players in March, May, and June of this year, as well as other non-payments to its staff and HMRC.

The Owls were hit with a 12-point deduction on October 24 after filing for administration.

The club currently sit at the bottom of the Championship table and are now on -10 points.

Former owner Deijphon Chansiri, who ended his association with the club after placing it in administration, has also been banned from being an owner or director of any EFL club for the next three years.

An EFL statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations, with the club's former owner, Mr Dejphon Chansiri, prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years.

"The sanctions on both the club and Mr Chansiri can be confirmed after the parties reached an agreement on the appropriate sanction which was subsequently ratified by the chair of the appointed independent disciplinary commission."

'Chansiri won't be back in the EFL but relegation for Owls feels inevitable'

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett:

"It feels a lot like kicking a club while it is down. We need to stress that the EFL who brings these charges does not set the punishments.

"It is done by an independent commission. The EFL has no choice but to do this. If there are separate breaches of the rules, they have to charge clubs for doing so. That is what they have done here.

"I don't think Chansiri will be back owning an EFL club any time soon after his record at Sheffield Wednesday.

"Let's take it back, they got an automatic 12-point deduction for going into administration. That is when Chansiri decided he couldn't fund the club any further.

"After they lost 3-2 to Preston on Saturday, it left them on -4 points at the bottom of the Championship and they are now on -10 as it has an immediate impact. They are 23 points behind their nearest rivals Norwich.

"They are 27 points from safety. It is fair to assume, they are inevitably going to be relegated to League One this season."

Wednesday's nightmare six months

June 3: The club and owner Dejphon Chansiri charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations.

June 18: EFL imposes three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

June 26: In a statement on the club's official website, Chansiri said he was willing to sell the club.

June 27: Another embargo imposed on the club, relating to payments owed to HMRC.

June 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 17: Josh Windass and Michael Smith leave the club by mutual consent.

July 29: Danny Röhl leaves role as manager by mutual consent. Club is forced to close the 9,255-capacity North Stand at Hillsborough after Sheffield City Council issued a Prohibition Notice following a meeting with the local Safety Advisory Group.

July 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 31: Röhl's assistant Henrik Pedersen signs a three-year deal to become the club's new manager.

August 6: The EFL releases a statement explaining their stance on the situation. "We are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value - ending the current uncertainty and impasse."

August 8: Transfer embargoes lifted after outstanding payments settled, but fee restriction remains in place.

August 10: The Owls lose 2-1 to Leicester in their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium.

August 13: Prohibition Notice on North Stand lifted after "necessary professional safety assurances."

September 4: Wednesday fans launch protest against Chansiri outside Thai embassy in London.

September 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

October 4: Wednesday lose 5-0 at home to Coventry. Kick-off delayed after group of fans run onto the Hillsborough pitch in protest against Chansiri.

October 14: Players and staff receive outstanding wages from September.

October 16: News emerges of imminent winding-up petition over £1m owed to HMRC.

October 22: Wednesday fans boycott home game against Middlesbrough. No official attendance figure released.

October 24: Wednesday file for administration and receive a 12-point deduction from the EFL.

October 27: Administrators and Sheff Wed hopeful club can be sold quickly to new owners with four or five serious bidders interested.

October 30: Players and staff receive wages a day early.

December 1: Club handed further six-point deduction for separate breaches of EFL regulations. Former owner Chansiri also banned from owning or directing any EFL club for three years.