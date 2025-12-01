Tottenham boss Thomas Frank facing big week ahead of Newcastle and Brentford games amid growing fan discontent

Thomas Frank is facing a crucial week as Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Already on a three-game losing run, Spurs face a daunting trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle on Tuesday before Frank's former side Brentford travel to north London on Saturday.

There are no signs that this will be a job-defining run of games for Frank, but a home defeat to Brentford, currently above Spurs in the table, could be catastrophic for him on a personal note.

At a time when there is a clear disconnect between the fans and players, Frank can ill afford yet another league defeat at home.

The away form in the league prior to the Arsenal defeat was excellent, including victory at Man City and demolitions at Everton and West Ham. However, that north London derby loss feeling just won't go away. It was damaging.

The supporters will argue that they travel up and down the country filling away ends like they will at Newcastle on Tuesday night and give the players as much support as possible.

But, with only one home win in the league this season, against Burnley on the opening weekend, it's been a pretty miserable experience at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Gary Neville said in 2022 that the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beat Arsenal 3-0. Rob Holding was sent off for Arsenal that day. It really wasn't that long ago, but varying success in recruitment since has resulted in both clubs going in completely different directions.

How players addressed fan boos

Frank, it seems, is slowly coming to the realisation that the media spotlight is an entirely different proposition in his new job. A few defeats at Brentford could fly under the radar, but anything he says in a press conference becomes headline news at Spurs.

Frank found this out when he said those who booed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after his calamitous error in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham were not "true Tottenham fans", an intervention that has not landed particularly well.

Sky Sports News has been told that Frank only took issue with the boos during the match, a point which he feels was lost in the aftermath of the game, and he appreciates fans being disengaged at difficult times.

Like Frank, the squad have no issue with fans expressing their views at half time and full time, but there was a sense of disappointment around the reaction to Vicario's error which led to Harry Wilson's goal.

The Spurs players addressed fans' booing after last month's derby defeat to Chelsea at home in their post-match debrief, part of their routine after every game, irrespective of result.

Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence storming off the field and ignoring Frank rather than applauding the home fans made headlines that weekend. Since then, players have been walking off together back to the changing room to project their unity.

Ultimately, everyone at Spurs wants the same thing and work is going on to address these difficulties.

Vinai Venkatesham, Spurs' new CEO, has an excellent reputation for club to fan engagement from his time at Arsenal, who overcame similar difficulties during his time at the club.

The issues plaguing Frank

Frank's start to life at Spurs has been a far cry from those heady days early in the Ange Postecoglou era, when the former Spurs boss compared the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to a nightclub.

Postecoglou's start at Spurs was not without challenges, either. He lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich a couple of days before the start of the season in a summer in which Hugo Lloris had also departed, but Heung-min Son, who had a special bond with the fans, stepped up and took the armband.

Unfortunately for Frank, that hasn't happened for him this season. Son's absence is sorely felt on and off the pitch.

Injuries have Frank without Dominic Solanke, his out-and-out striker, Dejan Kulusevski, one of Tottenham's best creators over the last few years, and of course, James Maddison, who we might not see for the entire season.

And, to his credit, Frank doesn't mention this in his press conferences as an excuse. This has to be taken on board and acknowledged.

Image: Xavi Simons hasn't had the best start to life at Spurs

On top of those injuries, big-money summer-acquisition, Xavi Simons, signed for £51m from RB Leipzig, hasn't hit the ground running at all and you start to question, given those struggles, just how much Frank wanted him.

It was a frustrating final part of the summer window after top targets Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze slipped out of Spurs' hands.

Frank, who was not an instant success at Brentford, will need more time and transfer windows. Right now, though, January looks a look way off and he must start getting a tune out of the current players.

Everyone needs to take some responsibility for the current problems, including the manager. All Spurs supporters want to see is some fight and excitement because at the moment it's looking to be a really drab season.

What's worse, their rivals up the road could be on course to winning pretty much the lot.