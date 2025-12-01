Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Should Trevoh Chalobah's opening goal have been disallowed due to Enzo Fernandez being in an offside position?

Chelsea's draw with Arsenal was filled with refereeing controversies - but should the Blues' opening goal have been disallowed due to another subjective offside in the Premier League?

In the second half, Trevoh Chalobah put 10-man Chelsea into the lead by flicking on Reece James' corner - but did Enzo Fernandez play a major role in the ball going in - from an offside position?

Chelsea's No 8 was ahead of the play when Chalobah flicks the ball on and while Fernandez does not touch the ball, he appears to impact Cristhian Mosquera's ability to clear the ball off the line.

Image: Fernandez was in an offside position when Chalobah flicked the ball on

Image: Fernandez played a big role in Cristhian Mosquera's ability to clear the ball off the line

Under the rules of IFAB (International Football Association Board), the game's lawmakers, a player can be offside if they:

prevent an opponent from being able to play the ball

challenge an opponent for the ball or

make an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.

Fernandez's actions bring into question all three of these criteria. Sky Sports News have approached the PGMOL for comment.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

While Mosquera's right hand is technically level with Fernandez, the Laws of the Game state "The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered" in offsides, as you cannot gain an advantage by using your hands in football.

Image: While Mosquera's hand is in line with Fernandez, hands and arms are not included in offside decisions

Instead, offsides are judged on the sleeve line. And Fernandez appears to be ahead of Mosquera's sleeve.

Image: Arms are not used in offsides, with referees checking them from the sleeve line - as per this example in Newcastle vs Man City

This incident follows a number of subjective offside calls in the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk's goal for Liverpool at Man City was ruled out because Andy Robertson was judged to have affected play from an offside position, without touching the ball.

Then two weeks later, VAR then allowed a Murillo goal for Nottingham Forest at Liverpool even though Dan Ndoye was stood in an offside position. That goal was allowed as Ndoye was adjudged not to be in the eyeline of Alisson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool had Virgil van Dijk's goal ruled out against Manchester City for an offside in front of the keeper, but during their game against Nottingham Forest Murillo's goal stood!

So have the officials missed a big call, which could affect this season's title race?