Sunderland vs Newcastle: Bertrand Traore and Noah Sadiki among seven AFCON-bound players retained for Tyne-Wear derby

Sunderland are set to to retain seven Africa Cup Of Nations-bound players for the Wear-Tyne derby, Sky Sports News understands.

FIFA has informed clubs they will be able to keep players heading to AFCON until December 15, allowing Sunderland to field a full-strength squad against rivals Newcastle, live on Sky Sports on December 14.

The most notable retentions include the likes of Congo midfielder Noah Sadiki and Morocco winger Chemsdine Talbi, both of whom have featured in every Premier League game, and forward Bertrand Traore, who scored in Sunderland's 3-2 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Image: Noah Sadiki's pass map for Sunderland in the Premier League this season

Defender Reinildo Mandava, who has clocked 843 minutes at the back for Regis Le Bris' side, will also be able to feature alongside squad players Simon Adingra and Arthur Masuaku.

Image: Regis le Bris

Sunderland's seven AFCON-bound stars have played a total of 3,553 minutes so far this campaign, giving them a huge boost for their first league match against Newcastle in nine years.

Meanwhile, Newcastle striker Yoanne Wissa has been left out of DR Congo's squad and will instead remain with the Magpies in January.

Eddie Howe confirmed Wissa will be "back involved" soon after he returned to full training on Monday.

Watch the Tyne-Wear derby live on Sky Sports at 2pm on December 14