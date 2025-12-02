Premier League predictions and best bets: Leeds to hold Chelsea with Arsenal and Liverpool to win

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League midweek...

Arsenal vs Brentford, Wednesday 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Arsenal keep rolling in an efficient and relentless manner.

Mikel Arteta's men are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, their longest streak under the Spaniard, and they're doing it with a defensive base that is as sturdy as anything in Europe.

In fact, Arsenal boast the most clean sheets (7) and joint-fewest defeats (1) across all competitions in Europe's major leagues - elite numbers that tell you precisely where their authority lies.

And Brentford are exactly the sort of team Arsenal tend to keep at arm's length.

Arsenal and under 3.5 goals has landed in nine of their last 15 Premier League outings. That's the pattern. Professional wins.

No need for fireworks when discipline and dominance will do, and that bet is on offer at Evens with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Brighton vs Aston Villa, Wednesday 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Ezri Konsa has quietly become one of the Premier League's most adept players at winning fouls. The numbers make the case: Konsa has been fouled at least twice in six of his last 11 starts, and across the season he's averaging 1.6 fouls drawn per game.

Konsa's role under Unai Emery is tailor-made for drawing pressure. He steps into midfield, he drives into space and he becomes the trigger point for opposition presses.

Konsa is on offer at 5/4 with Sky Bet to draw two or more fouls - it's a price that hasn't fully caught up with the player's true foul-drawing ability.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, Wednesday 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace are giving off uneasy vibes - even for a fixture of this winnable magnitude.

On the pitch, they remain a team with so much going for them but the mood music in the background is beginning to change. Oliver Glasner isn't exactly hiding his frustration with the lack of ambition being shown above him, and when a manager starts sounding such soundbites, it rarely stays contained.

You don't need a psychology degree to know how quickly that can seep into a dressing room. Players can sense uncertainty. And suddenly a team that should be bullying lesser opposition becomes tentative and starts to feel that extra workload in their legs the world has been talking about.

A draw looks on the cards, with Burnley on the double chance at Evens with Sky Bet looking a bet with potential.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Wolves and their increased threat from set pieces under Rob Edwards remains a betting angle to explore.

Yerson Mosquera has the attributes to be a big threat from such situations - he's tall, athletic and aerially competitive - and those qualities have been spotted by Edwards, based on how prominent Mosquera was in Wolves' set-piece structure in the defeat at Villa.

The defender had two shots there and was denied a goal by a save-of-the-season contender from Emiliano Martinez. If Edwards rinses and repeats those set-piece routines, then Mosquera is great value in the shots market where he's Evens with Sky Bet to have one or more shots.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Yerson Mosquera to have +1 shots (Evens with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Chelsea, Wednesday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

Football seasons aren't defined by the headline fixtures like beating Liverpool at home and grabbing a point with 10 men against Arsenal. Those moments can create momentum and belief but they don't win titles. What does define a challenger for top honours are the awkward and gritty away days where the favourites must prove their resilience rather than their brilliance. And Chelsea's visit to Elland Road falls into that category. Win here and a title push could be on.

If Chelsea are genuine title contenders then these are the games they must navigate. It's easy to raise your levels for Liverpool and Arsenal, it's far harder to reproduce that clarity when you're getting hunted by a team whose primary motivation is to make your evening a miserable one. This could be a fiddly fixture for Chelsea. The draw looks the bet at 3/1 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Liverpool vs Sunderland, Wednesday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

If you've been riding the Liverpool goals conceded train in recent weeks, Sunday's 2-0 stroll against a meek and mild West Ham shouldn't spook you off the scent.

One clean sheet against a side seemingly allergic to progressive passes doesn't suddenly fix what has become a very clear trend in that Liverpool are conceding big chances - and plenty of them. Only West Ham, Burnley, Manchester United and Everton are conceding more than Liverpool (23).

Across their last eight games, Liverpool have shipped 16 goals.

The aura of defensive invincibility that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate once radiated has dimmed.

Sunderland tick the exact boxes Liverpool have struggled with in that they're energetic, press with enthusiasm and attack space quickly when it's there. They don't need to dominate the game to score. All this adds up to both teams to score and over 2.5 goals being a nice slice of value at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Manchester United vs West Ham, Thursday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Jarrod Bowen to score at 3/1 with Sky Bet is a generous gift from the traders at Sky Bet. An early Christmas present perhaps.

Bowen is the spark in this West Ham side. He leads the way for shot-creating actions, progressive carries, ball progression and shots on target - Bowen does it all. When West Ham manage to pose a threat, it often goes through him.

Manchester United have kept just two clean sheets in their last 21 games and there remain big structural issues in defence, with no authority in key areas.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Jarrod Bowen to score (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets:

1pt on Fulham draw no bet vs Manchester City (5/2 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Yerson Mosquera to have +1 shots (Evens with Sky Bet)

1pt on Jarrod Bowen to score (3/1 with Sky Bet)