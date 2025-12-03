Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo exclusive interview: Man Utd duo 'dreaming' of Premier League title in two years

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have told Sky Sports winning the Premier League title is an achievable dream for Manchester United in the next few years despite their continued patchy form.

United fought back from a goal down to secure an away win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday but continue to be held back by inconsistency under head coach Ruben Amorim.

They have managed to beat both Liverpool and Chelsea this season but the embarrassment of their defeat to 10-man Everton is still fresh in the memories of fans and Amorim.

The signings of Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have added quality to their forward ranks, with Amad also providing some sparkling displays and, although they sit seventh in the Premier League, the gap to Manchester City in second is only four points.

The future is bright at the club, according to Mbeumo and Amad, who have struck up a good partnership down the right flank this season and sat down for an exclusive chat with Sky Sports ahead of their clash with West Ham on Thursday.

When asked about the level at which United will be competing in two years' time, Amad said: "Honestly, why not winning the league? Dreaming is possible, no?"

Mbeumo added: "If you come to Manchester United, you want to win titles and the Premier League is one of them, so why not?"

Amorim took charge of his 40th Premier League match against Palace and averages 1.18 points per game, which remains significantly lower than previous boss Erik ten Hag's record of 1.72 points per game.

However, results and performances have improved this term with United taking 21 points from 13 games at a rate of 1.61 per game.

Image: Mbeumo and Amad have forged a promising understanding on Man Utd's right flank

Amad believes the team is moving in the right direction under Amorim, having changed their mindset following last season's record-low 15th-placed Premier League finish.

He said: "From my personal side, I think we are improving a lot, especially as a team, because I can remember last season some of the games weren't easy for us.

"We were going into games already thinking we lost the game, but this season is different. Different mindset, different energy.

I think the energy is positive. Honestly, it's much, much better than last season. We want to do better every game and I promise we will

"We go to the game and we feel we can win this game, so I think we are improving and the staff also are helping us to make that step.

"We are not really happy where we are in the table we are right now, but we will improve. What I can say, I'm sure we will do much better for the next game.

"I think we are a different team now. We know this season is different than last season. We play one game a week, so we have to try to do better every game.

"The mindset is positive in the dressing room. We are a different team. Bruno [Fernandes] is a leader, [Harry] Maguire, everyone, even Bryan.

"I think the energy is positive. Honestly, it's much, much better than last season. Like I say, we want to do better every game and I promise we will."

Mbeumo, a summer signing from Brentford, has adapted quickly to life at United and is the club's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo has become a vital attacking outlet for Man Utd

Despite making the transition from west London to Manchester look easy, Mbeumo reveals it's been anything but.

He said: "First of all, it's not been easy at all.

"I think I just rely on the hard work, on training, even outside of the pitch, what I'm doing on the side to put every chance for me to do well here. The whole team has helped me a lot to grow as a player here, to find my place and find my place with the team."

Amad and Mbeumo have forged a strong understanding on United's right, playing as wing-back and winger respectively and combining to good effect in the final third.

Their chemistry was on show when Amad assisted Mbeumo for the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield. They combined again for the opener in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

"We have a good relationship," said Mbeumo.

Image: Amad Diallo plays behind Bryan Mbeumo as Man Utd's right wing-back

"He helped me when I came, obviously we speak the same language, so it was easier for me to go with him. He was telling me a bit how it was working here as well, so I think we built the relationship from the first day."

He added: "We speak the same language, so it's easier to find the links because we can talk about what happened, even during the game it's easier because sometimes he wants the ball somewhere, so I know and for me it's the same.

"Even after the game we can discuss about some offensive play that could have been better."

The pair will hope to continue building their mutual understanding at home to West Ham on Thursday as Manchester United aim to build on their comeback win over Palace.

