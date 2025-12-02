Aitana Bonmati: Barcelona midfielder expected to be out for five months after successful surgery on broken leg

Aitana Bonmati will be out of action for about five months after successful surgery on her broken leg on Tuesday, Barcelona said in a statement.

Bonmati broke her left fibula in training with Spain on Sunday after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision.

"Bonmati has undergone successful surgery on a fractured fibula in her left leg," Barca announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The expected recovery time is around five months."

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered the injury while Spain were preparing for the second leg of the Women's Nations League final on Tuesday.

Bonmati, who posted on social media that her surgery "went well", is now expected to miss the remainder of the season.

"Now it's time to regenerate physically and mentally," Bonmati said in a statement.

"Elite football takes you to the limit in all aspects and there are factors that were currently preventing me from enjoying the profession and the day-to-day.

"Honestly [I] felt like it was a time to put the brakes on and actually thought about it, but didn't and life just stopped at a halt.

"With this lesson I face what comes convinced that it will be a learning experience."

Bonmati has played in 15 matches for Barcelona this season, starting in 13.

She has scored six times and picked up three assists.

Last season, she helped Barcelona secure a domestic treble and was a key part of the Spain squad that were beaten by England on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.