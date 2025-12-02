 Skip to content

Ex-England and Premier League player arrested on suspicion of attempted rape

Tuesday 2 December 2025 17:09, UK

General view of the match ball during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Saturday August 2025

A former England and Premier League footballer has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of attempted rape.

The suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He has been bailed to a date in late February while Essex Police continue their enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and has been bailed to a date in late February 2026 while we continue our enquiries."

