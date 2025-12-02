Laura Woods' fiancé eases health fears after presenter collapses before England's friendly

Laura Woods' fiancé has eased fears about her health after the presenter collapsed during pre-match coverage of England's friendly against Ghana.

Woods appeared to faint while pitchside at St Mary's Stadium and fellow ITV pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moved quickly to catch her as she fell.

Adam Collard, her fiancé, provided an update on X: "Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."

The broadcaster had cut to a commercial break after Woods toppled forward and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan.

Shanahan said: "As you have probably noticed we don't have the wonderful Laura Woods because she's just been taken ill.

"But she's in very good hands so I'm stepping in at late notice."

Shanahan provided a further update after England's 2-0 triumph.

She said: "As you may all be aware, Laura Woods fell ill at the start of the programme.

"We want to reassure you all she is doing OK. We all, of course, send her our love."