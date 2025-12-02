Laura Woods: TV presenter says she is OK after 'weird' on-air collapse before England Women friendly

Television presenter Laura Woods says she is “OK” after collapsing live on air during coverage of England's friendly against Ghana.

Woods was leading the broadcaster's pre-match coverage while pitchside at St Mary's Stadium when she stumbled forwards, with pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moving quickly to catch her as she fell.

ITV cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan, who said that Woods had been "taken ill".

Woods later posted on her Instagram story: "Gosh that was a bit weird.

"Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration.

"I'm really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again."

Woods' fiancé Adam Collard had earlier moved to allay fans' fears, as the reality television star wrote on X: "Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."

Woods is a regular host for ITV and TNT Sports of men's and women's football matches.

ITV posted on X to wish Woods "a speedy recovery" as did the Lionesses, who won the game 2-0 with goals from Lucia Kendall and a late Alessia Russo penalty.