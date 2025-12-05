Arsenal Women in desperate need of points and will the real Man Utd Women stand up? - WSL talking points

Gunners need points against stabilising Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Saturday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Not since 2014 have Arsenal had a worse points tally than they do at this point in the season. They had 11 points after nine games that year, with 16 on the board this season.

They have drawn their last two WSL games, and are already lagging behind the title chasers. In such a tight league, it's unlikely they will catch up and the reigning Champions League holders run the risk of missing out on European football altogether.

While they will be heavy favourites for Saturday's game, Liverpool are starting to stabilise after a difficult start to the season both on and off the pitch. They too have drawn their last two WSL games, including against Chelsea.

Although they have slipped to the bottom of the WSL table with West Ham beating Everton before the international break, there is a long way to go before relegation is decided. With Arsenal not quite at their best, the hope will be for more points this weekend.

Why the first half will be crucial at the King Power

Leicester vs Man City - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Manchester City will be looking to extend their WSL lead when they visit Leicester this weekend, and the opening 45 minutes will be vital to the outcome.

Andree Jeglertz's team are the leading scorers in first halves of games this season (11), netting a first-half goal in six of their last seven league matches.

Meanwhile, Leicester have scored a league-low one first half goal in the WSL this season, doing so against Spurs, but have conceded the joint-most goals (9) before half-time.

It will be a huge asked but should the Foxes make it to half time without conceding, it will give them a big boost for the remainder of the game.

But Jeglertz's team are the league's top scorers, leaders and looking utterly ruthless. They go to the Midlands as heavy favourites.

Will the real Man Utd stand (back) up?

Man Utd vs West Ham - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

Manchester United's early form has dipped in recent weeks. Notably, they are conceding more goals - eight in their last two games across all competitions, as many as across their 15 outings prior.

Some of that can be attributed to an injury to Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who has missed those matches, with Wales international Safia Middleton-Patel deputising. Of course, it is not just the goalkeepers at fault, and Marc Skinner will surely be scrutinising his defenders.

Man Utd have also failed to score in their last two WSL outings, having scored 19 goals across their opening seven games this season.

Man Utd have never gone three straight league games without scoring since they were reformed in 2018-19, having failed to to have a shot on target for only the second WSL game in their history against Man City last time out.

They did score three against Wolfsburg before the international break, with the added exertions of the Women's Champions League surely contributing towards a drop off. But the last few weeks will have allowed Skinner to analyse, tweak and prepare for the final run-in before the winter break.

Can Villa finally find some consistency?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports+

The euphoria of beating Man Utd has long-since passed off after Aston Villa were brought crashing back to earth by a particularly disappointing home defeat to London City before the international break. It's not the first time this season Natalia Arroyo's side have come unstuck against the teams around or below them.

Worse still, Arroyo's squad have had some three weeks to stew on that result owing to the fixture calendar. A trip to Tottenham side a point off third presents both a major challenge to bounce back and a physical reminder of where Villa feel they should be.

Being away from Villa Park may prove a blessing in disguise given Villa are unbeaten on the road this season and have already taken points from Arsenal and Man Utd on their travels.

That will not deter Martin Ho, however, given his side comfortably held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in their last game before the international break and have picked up 10 points at Brisbane Road this season - as many as Villa have amassed home or away.

London City settled in the WSL - but some issues remain

London City Lionesses vs Brighton - Sunday, 12pm

London City Lionesses have had a good start to life in the WSL. After nine games, they have an impressive 15 points - just one behind Arsenal. Not since Sunderland in 2015 have a newly promoted side had more points at the same stage of the season.

They are making Hayes Lane a tough place to go too. They have won their last thee matches there, and this weekend, face a Brighton side stuttering on the road - they have won just one point away this season.

But London City have to be careful. No team have committed more errors leading to goals in the WSL this season than the Bromley-based side (four - level with Everton), conceding two goals and four shots following errors in November.

While the initial thoughts of a potential relegation battle have certainly subsided, it's now time to work on the refinement to establish themselves as a WSL team to be feared.

Must-win already for Chelsea?

Chelsea vs Everton - Sunday, 2.30pm

Three points off the top of the table without a game in hand? Doesn't sound much like Chelsea - but that's where back-to-back draws leaves you competing against a Manchester City side in full flow.

Sonia Bompastor's side may have exceeded their all-time unbeaten WSL run but that alone won't bring the trophy back to the Blues this season. A point at Arsenal was fortunate but fine in the circumstances, but dropping two more at Liverpool last time out set some alarm bells ringing.

There are issues in both boxes - centre-back captain Millie Bright dropped for the recent Champions League draw with Barcelona, and the Blues failing to make their chances count at the other. Even fixing one of those would be a start.

On paper an Everton side who have shipped 19 goals in their nine games is the perfect tonic. Brian Sorensen will obviously hope not, but given the Blues have won their last 16 meetings dating back to September 2018, scoring three or more goals in 12 of those, the odds would be stacked against them even if they were in better form.