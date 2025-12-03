UEFA confirms Germany as hosts for 2029 Women's Euros
Germany's eight-city project for an expected 16-team, 31-game Women's Euros in 2029 beat Poland and a co-hosting bid by Denmark and Sweden; UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said it was "heartbreaking" that any of the bids should lose before he revealed Germany as the winner
Wednesday 3 December 2025 17:43, UK
Germany will host the 2029 Women's European Championship, UEFA has confirmed.
UEFA voted Wednesday for the Germany bid in a three-candidate contest, opting for the promise of record revenue and attendances with the national team playing in sold-out stadiums in Munich and Dortmund.
Germany's eight-city project for an expected 16-team, 31-game Women's Euros beat Poland and a co-hosting bid by Denmark and Sweden.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said it was "heartbreaking" that any of the three bids should lose before he pulled Germany's name out of the envelope to announce the winner.
"I want to sincerely thank all three bid delegations for their tireless work and commitment throughout the process. Each bid showcased vision and exceptional teamwork between national associations, governments and local experts, all inspired by the benchmark set by Switzerland last summer," said President Ceferin.
"Congratulations to Germany - we look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029!"
The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across the country, including Munich, Dortmund, Cologne and Leipzig.
What stadiums will host matches at Euro 2029?
The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Germany:
Cologne Stadium (Cologne)
BVB Stadion Dortmund (Dortmund)
Dusseldorf Arena (Dusseldorf)
Frankfurt Arena (Frankfurt)
Niedersachsenstadion (Hanover)
Leipzig Stadium (Leipzig)
Munich Football Arena (Munich)
Wolfsburg Arena (Wolfsburg)
Germany's bid was, in the end, a convincing winner, receiving 15 votes from UEFA committee members, with Denmark and Sweden receiving two and Poland getting no votes.
Switzerland set a tournament record attendance hosting Euro 2025 in July with total crowds of more than 650,000 at an average of 21,000 per game.
Germany expects to draw more than one million spectators to stadiums.
"We think we can fill the stadiums because women's football has had such a great development in the last few years," German bid leader Heiko Ullrich said.
The 2029 Euros will be the third time that eight-time winners Germany have hosted the tournament, staging and winning it in 2001 and 1989.
"It was a long journey. We have so many people working at DFB [German football association] to get this tournament," said the German governing body's president Bernd Neuendorf.
"Thanks to all who supported us, we felt this support throughout the campaign."