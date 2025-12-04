Ref Watch: Newcastle penalty against Tottenham analysed as Dermot Gallagher questions why referee noticed grappling but 'ignored' it

Ref Watch's Dermot Gallagher has questioned why referee Thomas Bramall noticed grappling between Rodrigo Bentancur and Dan Burn, but then "ignored" it and needed VAR to help award a penalty.

In their draw at St James' Park, Newcastle were controversially awarded a spot-kick after the Tottenham midfielder was penalised for pulling Burn to the floor, with questions over whether it was a foul.

Speaking on a special midweek edition of Ref Watch, Dermot explained: "I think it raises a number of issues.

"Just before the corner came in, Thomas Bramall went to the two players and said to Bentancur 'you're facing the wrong way'.

"He's told them. Now if I was that referee, when I go back to my position, that's who I'd be focused on.

"Clubs were warned about players not facing the ball, which he never is. There's no doubt about it and he runs the risk of giving a penalty away.

"The referee is focused on those players - you have to think that because he's made that decision.

"So you would think he's seen that and thinks it's not a penalty. The VAR then looks and says 'is it a clear and obvious error.'

"They're grappling and he [Bentancur] is not looking at the ball. The referee clears it, the VAR says no and the referee goes to the screen, where he sees something he didn't see in the match.

"That's a mystery to me - why he identifies that and then ignores it."

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd also believed it was a penalty, adding: "When I initially saw this, I thought it could be a bit soft. The more I see it, the more I agree. It's a definite penalty.

"When you learn how to play football, you learn how to mark. Your shoulders are open so you can see, you can feel and you can glance at the same time.

"Dan Burn has initially tried to run there and then he's tried to duck around the other side. Bentancur has turned around because he knows he's in a bad decision and he's trying to block him. That's why I think he's given the penalty."

There were plenty of other incidents analysed on Ref Watch too, including a five-and-a-half-minute VAR check at Molineux...

INCIDENT: Nottingham Forest had a goal disallowed at Wolves. As a corner came in, Igor Jesus headed home but keep your eye on the player just in front of the goalkeeper.

The goal was initially given but VAR Rob Jones checked if Dan Ndoye was in an offside position and interfering with the eyeline of the goalkeeper.

The process took over five minutes to review by VAR.

DERMOT SAYS: "It was [the right decision], but too convoluted.

"You could clear this up so quickly because you see the shot from behind the goal, it's clearly in the goalkeeper's line of vision.

"You see it from the side, it's clearly in the goalkeeper's view and impacting because it's so close. He's clearly offside.

"The assistant should know he's in an offside position. Whether he knows he's in an offside position is a different matter.

"As an official, you have your headsets. You pool your resources. Say to the referee: 'he's in an offside position.' The referee can see where he is. He can say 'he's in front of the goalkeeper.'

"That takes five seconds. Flag goes up, whistle goes, free-kick taken."

BOTHROYD SAYS: "I looked at that in full speed and straight away, I could see that was offside. It's easy to see.

"I don't know why that takes five and a half minutes. I don't know what they're looking at. I can't wrap my head around it.

"The linesman is the funny thing for me because what is he really looking at? It looks like he has laser focus down the line but he's missed something so obvious.

"Does he not want to take responsibility to make his own decision? What're you waiting for?

"Referees are relying on VAR. It seems like they don't want to be wrong and don't want to be called out, just in case they do make a bad decision."

INCIDENT: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to push Sunderland defender Dan Ballard in the back in the area but nothing was given.

DERMOT SAYS: "What happens is Ballard is not going to get the ball. He feels a touch on his back and just goes down. It also proves that it is a full-contact game and making contact with a player isn't necessarily a foul."

JAY BOTHROYD: "He realises he is ahead of Szoboszlai. When he's ahead of him, he tries to back in to initiate contact.

"It's not a case of Ballard was standing and Szoboszlai pushes him. They are both moving into that area. Ballard realises he's in front. He stops and plants his legs and Szoboszlai goes into the back of him."

INCIDENT: In the lead-up to Brighton's first goal, they were awarded a corner but replays show it shouldn't have been given.

Matty Cash headed the ball, but it appeared to make contact with the Brighton player before going out of play. Brighton then scored from the corner through Jan Paul van Hecke.

There was then a VAR check for handball for the goal itself, but not for the corner and the goal stood.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's interesting because I don't see it as judge and jury. I see it as a mindset.

"When I was a referee, one of the things you do is take a little bit of time. You'll be amazed, if you wait one second, how the landscape changes and you can gather a little bit more information to make a decision.

"The clue there was the Brighton player. He gives himself up. These are all the clues you are looking for."

Should VAR rules change to decide on corners?

BOTHROYD SAYS: "You can't change rules during the season. I genuinely think big rule changes can happen, but you should be able to make modifications during the season.

"That's a modification that we can make. So far this season, there have been about four or five occasions where a corner has been given, they score from it, and it's not the correct decision. I think it needs to be looked it but, how far do you go?

"Do you then go to throw-ins? Now, we're playing in an era where there's a long throw. If that throw goes the wrong way and someone throws it in the box and they score from it, do you look at it?"

DERMOT SAYS: "You can't change the rules or protocols without an experiment. Usually if you're going to do it, you usually do so in a youth league or a league in another country.

"There isn't enough time to do that before the World Cup, so now they're talking about trialling at the World Cup.

"It comes out of massive fear. Imagine two teams are playing in the World Cup final, five minutes to go. That incident happens, a goal is scored and a team win or lose the World Cup on that. It will never be forgotten or forgiven."