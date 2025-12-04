Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree to sign Edwin and Holger Quintero from Ecuador side Independiente del Valle

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign twins Edwin and Holger Quintero, with the 16-year-olds set to join the club when they turn 18 in August 2027.

The Ecuador U17 internationals currently play for Independiente del Valle - the same club where current Arsenal first-teamer Piero Hincapie began his career.

Chelsea's £115m midfielder Moises Caicedo also came through the ranks at Independiente del Valle.

Edwin is a left-footed right winger, with Arsenal describing him as a "quick and a skilful dribbler".

Meanwhile, his brother Holger is a right-footed attacking midfielder who "links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet".

The club's statement added: "We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and well-being of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal."

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Analysis: Arsenal focusing recruitment on youth - and casting net wide

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

The signing of the Quintero twins is further evidence of an Arsenal recruitment drive geared towards youth. It follows the signing of goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax and that of 16-year-old Irish forward Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers.

While those signings are intended to strengthen Arsenal's academy sides initially, the club continue to look at young players who can go straight into the first-team squad too.

They have scouted Elche's 21-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, while Sky in Germany have reported interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's 20-year-old winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, although the Gunners are currently well-stocked in attacking areas.

The deal for the Quintero twins shows Arsenal are casting their net far and wide and suggests a focus on clubs known for their expertise in youth development.

Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle count Arsenal's Hincapie among their recent graduates. Chelsea's Caicedo and Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho played in the age group above him.

Chelsea also plucked winger Kendry Paez from their youth set-up, but it's Arsenal who have moved quickest in this instance.