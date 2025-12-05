Daniel Farke exclusive: Leeds United boss on speculation about his future and formation change in Chelsea win

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe's presence at Elland Road for the Chelsea game felt ominous amid the uncertainty around Daniel Farke. However, come the end of the night they were exchanging congratulations and a hug, rather than anything more sinister.

Sky Sports News had been told the game could have been pivotal for Farke's future, while others went further, suggesting possible replacements were being lined up, after six defeats in seven and not a single point in the last four had left them in the relegation zone.

There was no sign of that affecting Farke or his players, who delivered their best performance of the season in a 3-1 win that took Leeds out of the bottom three and put an end for now to talk of Chelsea as title contenders.

"Elland Road was back at its best and it felt like a magical night," Farke tells Sky Sports.

"This club has waited so long for such a massive result against such a good side like Chelsea and to do this in such an atmosphere under the floodlights was pretty special and unique."

Asked if there was time for celebratory chat with the chairman, he adds: "Yes of course, about the game, so we gave ourselves a hug and we're happy with the result, happy with the performance. It was a great night for everyone who's connected with Leeds United."

On a night when many thought Farke was fighting for his future, the Leeds boss appeared to find the formula that could save his job with a shift in shape to 3-5-2 delivering emphatically.

Another big win at Elland Road this Saturday under the lights against a beleaguered Liverpool - live on Sky Sports - would go a long way to shutting down the speculation that has surrounded Farke since he won promotion to the Premier League.

"I'm not fighting for my job," he says. "I'm not wasting any energy thinking about myself. If you want to lead such a passionate club like Leeds United you have to focus all your energy to help the boys, to be a shield for the players and to protect them.

"I did not apply for this job; our board convinced me two-and-a-half years ago to sign the contract. I'm not fighting for a job, I'm fighting for my boys. We are so desperate to be the first side in the last 25 years to establish this club in the top flight."

Farke has bought himself more time after seeing his tactical tweak pay off. The win over Chelsea was the first time in his 109 league games in charge of Leeds that he had not started with four at the back.

The inspiration, of course, came from that spirited second-half fight-back in the defeat at Man City a few days earlier after the change in shape. Over the last three halves of football, Leeds are 5-2 up against City and Chelsea, providing hope for fans that this is the path forward.

However, Farke does not see it quite as simply. "Of course, it's the first time that we started with this base formation, if you want to label it in this way, but for me base formation means nothing. It's all about the principles and the execution.

"I never put a performance or result down to base formation, otherwise it would be easy. You play 3-5-2 and you beat Man City or Chelsea. It's not as simple as that."

Farke does say this could become his new base formation and, although principles are king for the Leeds boss, you can see why. The 3-5-2 formation plays to the strengths of his squad and makes the most of a summer recruitment drive focused on signing giants.

Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle are ready-made wing-backs and the shape hides Leeds' deficiencies in attacking wide areas, while Jaka Bijol looks far more comfortable in a back three protected by captain Ethan Amapdu in holding midfield.

Most importantly, this shape lends itself to Leeds playing more direct into two strikers, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nemecha, no longer isolated on their own up front. They form the top of a strong spine that plays in the way Elland Road demands.

"Leeds showed me something different [against Chelsea]," said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who predicted Farke's side would go down earlier in the season.

"They were a lot more physical. It is definitely a blueprint for how they should perform week-in, week-out. They had the players on the pitch to do it. Chelsea played a team of men and looked like little boys.

"I think that Leeds XI, if they can stay fit - there are a couple of big buts - with those two up top, I think they could [stay up]."

Perhaps it is this thinking that explains Farke's eagerness to play down the impact of 3-5-2. Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha are his biggest injury doubts for Saturday's match against Liverpool at Elland Road - live on Sky Sports.

It will be Leeds' third game against one of the 'Big Six' in eight days. Replicating the energy and starting XI that blew Chelsea away may not be possible. But Farke can now keep Liverpool's under-pressure boss Arne Slot guessing about how he sets up his team.

The win over Chelsea was only the fifth time in 60 Premier League games as a manager that Farke had lined up with three or five at the back, but he says it was always part of the plan to be more adaptable after winning promotion.

"When we were winning most games [last season], we did not change our base formation much," he says. "The top teams in Europe and the Premier League always play the same formation.

"But you have to bridge this gap of individual quality, you have to be more flexible. This was clear at the beginning of the season. For that, we have trained a lot in a three-man formation. I knew we are prepared to switch between it in each and every game."

Leeds fans will be hoping there is no switching of formations for Liverpool's trip to Elland Road.

Watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.