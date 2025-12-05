Premier League predictions and best bets: Fulham to beat flagging Crystal Palace

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League weekend card...

Brighton vs West Ham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Freddie Potts has made a big impression since stepping into the West Ham midfield, adding much needed steel, aggression and tenacity to an area that was lacking under Graham Potter. The midfielder has been fouled eight times in his last four starts and across his last 31 club starts he's averaging 1.8 fouls won per-game.

Only three teams have made more fouls since the start of last season than Brighton, who play a very high-tempo and aggressive game in midfield. Potts to be fouled at least twice at 5/4 with Sky Bet is a tasty prop to attack.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Fulham vs Crystal Palace, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

This is usually part of the season where Marco Silva's team find rhythm and are peak performance level. Whilst other teams, like Crystal Palace, are flagging due to fighting on multiple fronts, Silva's team play with an added edge. In the period after the final international break and Boxing Day, Silva has a Premier League win strike-rate of 52 per cent from 19 matches. That's a huge figure for a club with the expectations of Fulham.

One of their wins that has slipped under the radar was their 1-0 win over Sunderland at home. The metrics behind that win were so strong, winning the expected goals battle 2.16-0.17 and posting 24 shots, 18 of which came from inside the box. They dominated a team who have proved to be a very difficult opponent for Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

And Palace are a team to bet against when the time is right during this hectic period. This is their fifth game in 16 days and Oliver Glasner has made the fewest changes to Premier League starting XI's this season (12). Palace are a fantastic team but this group can't keep going to the well and performing at the highest level. Fulham to win at 8/5 with Sky Bet does the job.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Wolves vs Manchester United, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Hold your breath, Wolves fans, this isn't going to be pretty.

Wolves have joint-fewest points (2) after 14 games by any team in a top division season and have lost their last seven Premier League games, going 495 minutes without a goal. Rob Edwards has got the same amount of bounce as throwing a brick on the floor.

But in football, these runs don't last forever. They snap. And when they do, it's often in a fixture where the market has started to write the goal-shy side off.

A six-hour scoring drought isn't a reflection of a team with no threat, it's a reflection of a team due a correction and variance. And there are few defences better suited to gifting opportunities right now than Manchester United's away from home. Since April 1, it's no joke that United have gone 12 away games without a clean sheet, conceding 24 goals - only Bournemouth have conceded more in that period. Also, their expected goals against of 1.72 per 90 is the worst of any ever-present Premier League side during those 12 games.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is the play at 10/11 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Jones Knows' best bet:

1pt treble on: Sunderland +2 handicap, Leeds double chance & Kyle Walker to make +2 fouls (10/1 with Sky Bet)