England's routes to 2026 World Cup final: How Three Lions could lift trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium

England's path to the 2026 World Cup final has been revealed following Friday's draw in Washington DC.

The Three Lions have been handed an advantage already by FIFA's introduction of a Wimbledon-style seeding system, which means they cannot meet Spain or Argentina until the semis or France until the final, should all four countries win their respective groups.

England boss Thomas Tuchel was appointed in the autumn of 2024 with the sole mission of adding a second star to the England shirt to add to the one marking the 1966 World Cup.

And now Tuchel can start plotting England's path to glory at the tournament being co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, with kick-off times and locations of games to be revealed by FIFA at 5pm UK time on Saturday, December 6.

So here is England's potential path to reaching the 2026 World Cup final on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey (MetLife) Stadium.

We’ve picked the most likely opponents England would face in those games based on the highest-ranking possible opponents from their route to the final.

If England are group winners…

June 17: England vs Croatia, Toronto or Arlington

June 23: England vs Ghana, Boston or Toronto

June 27: England vs Panama, East Rutherford or Philadelphia

Round of 32

July 1: England vs Third-placed Group E/H/I/J/K, Atlanta

Round of 16

July 5: England vs Mexico, Mexico City

Quarter-finals

July 11: England vs Brazil, Miami Gardens

Semi-finals

July 15: England vs Argentina, Atlanta

Final

July 19: England vs Spain, East Rutherford

If England are group runners-up…

Group stage

June 17: England vs Croatia, Toronto or Arlington

June 23: England vs Ghana, Boston or Toronto

June 27: England vs Panama, East Rutherford or Philadelphia

Round of 32

July 2: England vs Colombia, Toronto

Round of 16

July 6: England vs Spain, Arlington

Quarter-finals

July 10: England vs Belgium, Inglewood

Semi-finals

July 14: England vs France, Arlington

Final

July 19: England vs Argentina, East Rutherford

If England finish third in their group...

This could also take England all the way. But because of the complicated way the third-placed qualification works, there are too many potential routes - which won't be finalised until the end of the group stages - to take into account at this point.