Charlton confirm fan has died after Portsmouth match abandoned at The Valley due to medical emergency

Charlton confirmed that a supporter passed away after their Championship match against Portsmouth was abandoned due to a medical emergency at The Valley.

The game was paused at 12.45pm due to an incident in the lower tier of the Covered End and the players were taken off the pitch just over five minutes later.

At 1.30pm, the club confirmed the game had been abandoned and later released a statement which read: "Charlton Athletic are devastated to report that a supporter has passed away following a medical emergency at The Valley today.

"Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Portsmouth also released a brief statement on Twitter, which read: "Pompey are devastated to learn that the Charlton supporter taken ill at today's game has passed away.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their family and friends at this difficult time."