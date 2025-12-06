Mohamed Salah plunges Liverpool future into doubt by saying Arne Slot relationship has broken down ahead of transfer window

In an explosive interview, Mohamed Salah has plunged his Liverpool future into doubt and suggested next Saturday's game against Brighton could be his last for the club.

The Liverpool star claimed after Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds that "the club has thrown me under the bus", adding his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down and that "someone doesn't want me in the club".

Salah told journalists he was in disbelief he had been left on the bench for the third game running and Slot did not see fit to bring him on at Elland Road as the champions twice blew a lead.

"I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season," said Salah, who signed a new deal at Anfield at the end of last season. "Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."

What's next for Salah? Tuesday December 9: Liverpool face Inter in Milan in the Champions League.

Saturday December 13: Brighton travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in the Premier League.

Monday December 15: Salah due to travel to AFCON with Egypt.

Thursday January 1: Transfer window opens until February 2.

Salah goes to AFCON with Egypt on December 15 with the Brighton game at Anfield next Saturday his final game for Liverpool before the tournament.

The 33-year-old, who has been linked with a January move to the Saudi Pro League, has raised doubts over whether he will play for the club again after the tournament.

"I said to [my family], come to the Brighton game. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now.

"I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa cup. I don't know what is going to happen when I am there."

Asked if it could be his final game for Liverpool, Salah said: "In football you never know. I don't accept this situation. I have done so much for this club."

Key parts of Salah's bombshell interview

What were you thinking sat on the bench?

"I don't know what to say. It's funny but I couldn't believe it. It is a really disappointing result for us as a team because we expect to win a game like that.

"We managed to score two goals in the beginning and the game was going in our direction but we conceded silly goals.

It's not only [about] us, it is also the team we face. In the last games I saw of them, they made it hard for [Man] City in the second half. I saw the same against Chelsea.

"We try to adapt as best as we can to their strength and hopefully we can hurt them."

Image: Mohamed Salah's stats for Liverpool last season vs this season

What couldn't you believe?

"This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn't know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said to them, come to the Brighton game. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it.

What do you do with the situation now?

"It is not acceptable for me. I don't know why this is happening to me. I don't get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.

"How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don't think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club.

"The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is."

Last game for Liverpool?

"In football you never know. I don't accept this situation. I have done so much for this club."

What Slot said about Salah benching

Slot said he had chosen to leave Salah on the bench for a third game running because he wanted to adapt to make sure his team could cope with Leeds' strengths.

"It is never an easy decision because we know what a great player he is. It is up to me to pick the team I think we need today, that is why I made the decision."

Asked what the future held for Salah after he chose to leave him on the bench as an unused substitute, Slot added: "We have to accept the situation we are in and I make my decisions based on that.

"The short-term future of Mo is that he goes to AFCON in a week but before that we play Inter and Brighton."

Where could Salah go next?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"Salah is still a Liverpool player, he signed a new two-year contract. Apparently he earns around £400,000 a week. He's 33 years old, what options does he have? Who can afford to sign him? Who can afford to pay him those kinds of wages?

"Liverpool would be able to let him blow it out, get it off his chest. If they feel they need to fine him, perhaps that's something they'll do. But in reality this doesn't change that much.

"He's said he's unhappy, so any club interested in signing him will know that they can probably get him on the cheap. They'll ask him to take a wage cut - is he willing to do that?

"Everybody talks about Saudi Arabia. Yes the Saudi Pro League want him. He's a priority signing. They'd love for him to play in Saudi Arabia.

"But it's going to be a very complicated deal to do and it's not something that's just going to happen in a matter of days, especially considering Salah is going to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I can see him playing in Saudi Arabia at some point but it's not going to happen in a matter of days."