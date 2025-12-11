Ferencvaros 2-1 Rangers: Danny Röhl's side all but out of Europa League as defensive frailties again prove costly

Rangers' defensive frailties were exposed once again as they lost to Ferencvaros to all but end their hopes of Europa League progression.

Danny Röhl's side knew they needed a win in Budapest to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top 24, and Bojan Miovski gave them hope when his acrobatic opener was given after a VAR check.

They switched off deep into first-half stoppage time, allowing Bence Otvos to pull the hosts level with a deflected shot.

Nasser Djiga gave Rangers hope with two brilliant last-ditch challenges, but it was another lapse at the back that saw Barnabas Varga head Robbie Keane's team in front with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Rangers remain on one point with just two games remaining. Ferencvaros move onto 14 and look certain to qualify for the knockout stage.

European woes continue

Image: Danny Röhl is yet to win a European match as Rangers head coach

Röhl has won five in seven in the Scottish Premiership since taking over from Russell Martin but has taken just one point from 12 in Europe.

The home side passed up a glorious chance in the third minute when attacker Bamidele Yusuf easily ran through the Gers defence and screwed his shot wide of the target.

The visitors settled but in the 18th minute goalkeeper Jack Butland failed to collect a high ball in a packed penalty area following a corner and Toon Raemaekers poked the ball wide from 12 yards.

The Hungarian side, playing in green and white hoops so closely associated with the Gers' Old Firm rivals Celtic, regained the upper hand but they were undone with a moment of magic.

Image: Bojan Miovski gave Rangers the lead with an acrobatic finish

Miovski's spectacular hitch kick from six yards, after Danilo tried to get on to a cross from Max Aarons, appeared to be from an offside position but there was huge cheers from the Gers support when VAR confirmed the goal.

Moments later, Yusuf took a clever pass from Otvos but hit the side-netting from eight yards but just when it looked like Röhl's side would escape down the tunnel at the interval with a lead, the 27-year-old Hungary attacker swept in a cut-back from captain Ibrahim Cisse, with the ball taking a slight deflection off Nasser Djiga before speeding past Butland.

Image: Bence Otvos levelled for Ferencvaros just before half-time

In the 50th minute, with a chasm in the Gers defence, only a terrific recovery tackle from Djiga prevented Varga getting a shot in against Butland with the Light Blues dealing with the corner.

The stretching Djiga then blocked an effort from Yusuf as Ferencvaros remained on top, but they then took the lead when Callum O'Dowda's cross from the left was headed in by Varga who was given a free header by Gers defender Emmanuel Fernandez.

In the 87th minute Curtis had a decent shot saved by Ferencvaros keeper David Grof but there was no late siege.

