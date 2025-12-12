Alex Scott: Bournemouth midfielder on breakthrough season, England call-up and hopes for the future

Alex Scott is enjoying a breakthrough season. Not only has the 22-year-old cemented himself in Bournemouth's starting XI, but he was called up to his first senior England squad in November.

And it is perhaps no coincidence that his emergence comes off the back of victory in this summer's U21 Euros, of which Scott was a key part.

The midfielder has taken that confidence and run with it. He has started in 14 of Bournemouth's 15 Premier League matches this season, with the Cherries eyeing a push for European football.

After a stop-start beginning to life on the south coast since joining from Bristol City in August 2023, Scott is finally showing his quality on one of the world's biggest stages.

Explaining how he has found his feet at Bournemouth, Scott exclusively told Sky Sports at the launch of PUMA's new Oxford Street flagship store: "Playing and starting games consistently is something I've lacked since I've come to Bournemouth and injuries have played a big part in that as well as performances.

"Over the past two years, the team has played so well and then there are the other players who have played so well in those positions that made it hard to break through past them, especially with the couple of injuries.

"Mentally, having an injury is the toughest period for footballers. You're not doing what you love and the sessions that you have to do are tough and gruelling at times.

"It's almost harder when you're injured, physically as well, than when you're playing, but I have a great family that are always there for me and a great friendship group that knows when I'm not feeling right.

"I've got a great partner as well who looked after me quite a lot when I was on crutches and I couldn't do anything. It was good to have the right people around me and you learn a lot about yourself.

"All you want to do is come back and when you do, you want to make sure you do everything right to not be in that position again. You can be unlucky and injuries happen, but I'm grateful and thankful now that I feel like I've got over those injuries.

"And this year, I think the Euros gave me a lot of confidence going into the season so I took that and I've been playing [regularly] since. I'm really happy, I'm playing the most games that I've played in a row and enjoying every single minute of it."

While he did not earn his first cap with England's senior team last month, the experience alone is huge for a young player like Scott.

"It was a surreal experience, first and foremost," Scott said ahead of Bournemouth's Monday Night Football clash with Man Utd, live on Sky Sports.

"Growing up, you idolise these players and to then be there, sat in the same room, on the same pitch, in the same dressing room with them, it was an unbelievable feeling.

"I tried to take in as much as I could on and off the pitch - learn about the style of play that the manager wants because that's important if you want to go into another camp with them.

"Then from the players, how they look after themselves, what they're doing away from football and then on the pitch as well. I think it speaks for itself. Some of the talent in that team, it's amazing to be a part of.

"I knew a few of the players anyway, so they definitely helped me settle into the group. I'm grateful that they were there to help me adapt a little bit."

Scott: Maya was always our best player Alex Scott on his step-sister, Man Utd and England defender Maya Le Tissier:



"It's not very common, but growing up with Maya, we played in the same team local team, St Martin's, as kids.



"She played with the boys and she was always our best player, so we were happy to have her.



"I've seen her journey as a kid growing up and we knew she was going to go on past Guernsey football, into the big leagues, into the WSL and for the Lionesses as well.



"She might not admit it, but everyone in Guernsey and everyone our age knew she was going to go on to better things.



"I’m super proud of her. I still speak to her most days, she's a legend. I try and see her when I can. It's tough with the schedules and she's so far away, but when we do see each other, it's nice to catch up."

Playing for England in the senior squad is one of Scott's career aims - as is playing in the Champions League. At the age of 22, both are very possible, with the midfielder enjoying the variety that comes with being a No 8 - but there is still plenty for him to work on to go from, in his own words, a good player to a top player.

"I feel like I can play in every position in midfield - No 10, No 8 and No 6, but I feel like No 8 probably suits me best," he added.

"I can do a bit of defending and a bit of attacking. As a No 10, you have to have that killer instinct which I'm always working on. But as No 8, you can do a bit of everything and get involved in the game a lot more.

"It's something I've definitely improved a lot and I want to continue to improve my defensive side of the game too. I think that takes you from a good player to a top player if you can do the defensive and offensive stuff.

"Goals are obviously very important and if you become a goal-scoring midfielder, that's amazing and you can contribute more to the team.

"But I've got so much that I could work on. I'm still 22, I've got plenty of years left in the game so I'll continue to work like I do in training every day and learn as much as I can."