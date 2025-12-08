Aune Heggebo interview: West Brom striker on improving form and his Norway dream

It was a whirlwind few weeks for Aune Heggebo.

One minute he was playing for his boyhood club Brann in Norway's top flight, the next he had achieved his dream move to England.

"'From the moment I heard about the interest it was quite quick," the West Brom striker tells Sky Sports.

"I understand they had been following me for a while. After hearing about the interest it took about 10 days before I was ready to sign. It was a quick process and an opportunity that was too good to say no to.

"I have always followed English football and travelled over with my dad and grandad to watch games. In Norway everybody follows English football, so it has always been a dream.

"It has been nice to get everything settled and move in. It is a nice place to live. There are a lot of differences. The thing I have noticed most is how polite English people are.

"In Norway people can be more introverted. Here everyone asks how you are and is very polite. That is something positive I will take home one day."

The whirlwind didn't quite stop in July for Heggebo. In early September, shortly after making his West Brom debut, he was called up by the national team for the first time - and made his debut as a late substitute in Norway's 11-1 win over Moldova.

"It was unexpected and a bit surreal," the 24-year-old recalls. "Having my family and friends there to watch was a beautiful moment.

"It is something you take in more when you look back on it. It is a nice highlight after working for several years to get the chance to represent your country."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heggebo scored twice in West Brom's 3-2 win over Swansea last month

There was even the opportunity to train alongside Erling Haaland.

"It was great to share a dressing room with him," Heggebo adds. "What he has achieved in the game is really impressive."

Shortly after that appearance for Norway, Heggebo scored his first league goal for West Brom, a late consolation in a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

But he then had to wait nine games for his next, when he netted against Oxford at the start of October.

That seems to have spurred him on, with six goals coming in his last five games. He feels like after a slow start he has adapted to the Championship.

"It is good getting to feel like you are producing goals," he says. "It is hard when we are not getting results as a team, but it is always nice to score.

"We have been working well in training as a team, getting better chemistry and producing more chances in the final third.

"Getting to know my team-mates better and playing more games together helps because we learn each other's movements. I also understand the game plan more."

Results have, unfortunately for West Brom, not quite followed the goals that have flowed for Heggebo. They have won two in their last eight and are 16th in the table heading into a very challenging trip to Southampton on Tuesday night - live on Sky Sports+.

Heggebo believes the building blocks are there for results to improve and the Baggies to start climbing the table.

"In a lot of games it has been really tight and we have not been able to take the points home," he says. "We just need to get the margins on our side and build momentum. There are definitely a lot of opportunities.

"It is about putting in the work every day and getting what you deserve. Focus on doing the right things and the results will follow."

Having made two squads already this year, the dream is alive that he could well be joining Haaland and Co at Norway's first World Cup since 1998.

Heggebo, however, is playing down expectation. He knows continued good form for West Brom will be key to any hopes of making it to North America in June.

"'It would be a huge bonus," he says. "It is a long way ahead but either way I am looking forward to cheering or being part of the team. Hopefully I put in a good season and then we will see."

West Brom will no doubt be hoping the same.