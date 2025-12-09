Antoine Semenyo: Man charged with racially abusing Bournemouth forward during Liverpool match

Mark Mogan has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the Premier League fixture that took place on Friday August 15 against Liverpool at Anfield

A 47-year-old man has been charged with racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during their Premier League match against Liverpool.

Mark Mogan, of Dovecot, Liverpool has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order during the fixture that took place at Anfield on Friday August 15.

Mogan has been conditionally bailed and will next appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday December 22.

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the opening game of the Premier League season to referee Anthony Taylor, who stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from Anfield.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola were spoken to by referee Taylor when the incident occurred, leading to the game being paused.

"I am told via the Premier League Match Centre that Antoine Semenyo was the subject of a racist comment from the crowd," reported Sky Sports' Peter Drury at the time on commentary.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher called the incident "despicable," with Neville saying: "It overshadows what should be an amazing night; the first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day, and that boy has [reported being] racially abused.

"It's despicable. However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Kick It Out CEO Hollie Varney praised Semenyo for his reaction to the situation and the way it was dealt with by the Bournemouth forward during the game.

"The way Semenyo reacted was fantastic," Varney told Sky Sports News. "It was incredibly inspiring. The action has to be led by football authorities and those in charge; it shouldn't be on players to address the issues.

"He shouldn't expect the abuse to happen simply for going to work. What we would like to see is a consistent framework in how we deal with abuse and the consequences that are carried out.

Semenyo said the response to the incident showed football at its best "when it mattered most". The incident was strongly condemned by representatives of both teams, while the Premier League said it would launch a full investigation.

Writing on social media, Semenyo, who scored two goals before Liverpool claimed a 4-2 win, said: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my Bournemouth team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."