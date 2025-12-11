 Skip to content
AFCON 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Man Utd's Bryan Mbeumo among UK-based players selected for tournament

Ahead of AFCON 2025 starting on December 21, 17 nations have confirmed their squads for the upcoming tournament in Morocco; so far, 46 UK-based players have been selected to take part, including Liverpool's Man Utd's Bryan Mbeumo and Brentford's Dango Ouattara

Thursday 11 December 2025 15:26, UK

UK-based players going to AFCON
Image: Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Dango Ouattara are among the UKK-based players going to AFCON

AFCON 2025 starts on Sunday December 21, when hosts Morocco take on Comoros in Rabat.

With 17 of the 24 competing nations having confirmed their squads for the tournament to date, a total of 46 players have been selected so far.

Benin, Comoros and Gabon are the only three not to include any UK-based players.

Read on to see the full list of players heading to Morocco...

Algeria

TBC

Angola

Swansea's Manuel Benson
Image: Swansea's Manuel Benson
  • EFL: Manuel Benson (Swansea)

Botswana

TBC

Burkina Faso

Dango Ouattara celebrates after giving Brentford a first-half lead against Aston Villa
Image: Brentford's Dango Ouattara
  • Premier League: Dango Ouattara (Brentford), Bertrand Traore (Sunderland)
  • EFL: Issa Kabore (Wrexham)
  • Scotland: Landry Kabore (Hearts), Nasser Djiga (Rangers)

Cameroon

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Image: Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo
  • Premier League: Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd)
  • EFL: Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke)

DR Congo

Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe
Image: Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe
  • Premier League: Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham)
  • EFL: Edo Kayembe (Watford)
  • Scotland: Ange Balikwisha (Celtic)

Egypt

Mohamed Salah
Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
  • Premier League: Omar Marmoush (Man City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Equatorial Guinea

TBC

Ivory Coast

Amad
Image: Man Utd's Amad Diallo
  • Premier League: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Amad Diallo (Man Utd), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest)

Mali

TBC

Morocco

  • Premier League: Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)

Mozambique

Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava
Image: Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava
  • Premier League: Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland)
  • Scotland: Alfonso Amade (Dunfermline Athletic)

Nigeria

TBC

Senegal

TBC

South Africa

Image: QPR's Tylon Smith (Image: Ian Randall Photography)
  • Premier League: Lyle Foster (Burnley)
  • EFL: Tylon Smith (QPR)

Sudan

TBC

Tanzania

Salford's Haji Mnoga
Image: Salford's Haji Mnoga
  • EFL: Haji Mnoga (Salford)
  • Non-League: Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale)

Tunisia

Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri
Image: Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri
  • Premier League: Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley)
  • EFL: Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)
  • Scotland: Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic)

Uganda

Burton's Toby Sibbick
Image: Burton's Toby Sibbick
  • EFL: Toby Sibbick (Burton)
  • Scotland: Uche Ikpeazu (St Johnstone), Jordan Obita (Hibernian)

Zambia

Leicester's Patson Daka
Image: Leicester's Patson Daka
  • Premier League: Patson Daka (Leicester)
  • Scotland: Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian)

Zimbabwe

Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise
Image: Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise
  • Premier League: Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves)
  • EFL: Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton), Andy Rinomhota (Reading)
  • Scotland: Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell)
  • Wales: Alec Mudimu (Flint Town)
  • Non-League: Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree)

AFCON 2025 - The key dates

Clubs release players: December 15

Group stages: December 21 - December 31

Last 16: January 3 - January 6

Quarter-finals: January 9 - January 10

Semi-finals: January 14

Third-place play-off: January 17

Final: January 18

