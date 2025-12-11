AFCON 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Man Utd's Bryan Mbeumo among UK-based players selected for tournament
Ahead of AFCON 2025 starting on December 21, 17 nations have confirmed their squads for the upcoming tournament in Morocco; so far, 46 UK-based players have been selected to take part, including Liverpool's Man Utd's Bryan Mbeumo and Brentford's Dango Ouattara
Thursday 11 December 2025 15:26, UK
AFCON 2025 starts on Sunday December 21, when hosts Morocco take on Comoros in Rabat.
With 17 of the 24 competing nations having confirmed their squads for the tournament to date, a total of 46 players have been selected so far.
Benin, Comoros and Gabon are the only three not to include any UK-based players.
Read on to see the full list of players heading to Morocco...
Algeria
TBC
Angola
- EFL: Manuel Benson (Swansea)
Botswana
TBC
Burkina Faso
- Premier League: Dango Ouattara (Brentford), Bertrand Traore (Sunderland)
- EFL: Issa Kabore (Wrexham)
- Scotland: Landry Kabore (Hearts), Nasser Djiga (Rangers)
Cameroon
- Premier League: Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd)
- EFL: Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke)
DR Congo
- Premier League: Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham)
- EFL: Edo Kayembe (Watford)
- Scotland: Ange Balikwisha (Celtic)
Egypt
- Premier League: Omar Marmoush (Man City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Equatorial Guinea
TBC
Ivory Coast
- Premier League: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Amad Diallo (Man Utd), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest)
Mali
TBC
Morocco
- Premier League: Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)
Mozambique
- Premier League: Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland)
- Scotland: Alfonso Amade (Dunfermline Athletic)
Nigeria
TBC
Senegal
TBC
South Africa
- Premier League: Lyle Foster (Burnley)
- EFL: Tylon Smith (QPR)
Sudan
TBC
Tanzania
- EFL: Haji Mnoga (Salford)
- Non-League: Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale)
Tunisia
- Premier League: Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley)
- EFL: Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)
- Scotland: Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic)
Uganda
- EFL: Toby Sibbick (Burton)
- Scotland: Uche Ikpeazu (St Johnstone), Jordan Obita (Hibernian)
Zambia
- Premier League: Patson Daka (Leicester)
- Scotland: Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian)
Zimbabwe
- Premier League: Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves)
- EFL: Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton), Andy Rinomhota (Reading)
- Scotland: Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell)
- Wales: Alec Mudimu (Flint Town)
- Non-League: Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree)
AFCON 2025 - The key dates
Clubs release players: December 15
Group stages: December 21 - December 31
Last 16: January 3 - January 6
Quarter-finals: January 9 - January 10
Semi-finals: January 14
Third-place play-off: January 17
Final: January 18