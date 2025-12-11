AFCON 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Man Utd's Bryan Mbeumo among UK-based players selected for tournament

AFCON 2025 starts on Sunday December 21, when hosts Morocco take on Comoros in Rabat.

With 17 of the 24 competing nations having confirmed their squads for the tournament to date, a total of 46 players have been selected so far.

Benin, Comoros and Gabon are the only three not to include any UK-based players.

Read on to see the full list of players heading to Morocco...

Algeria

TBC

Angola

Image: Swansea's Manuel Benson

EFL: Manuel Benson (Swansea)

Botswana

TBC

Burkina Faso

Image: Brentford's Dango Ouattara

Premier League : Dango Ouattara (Brentford), Bertrand Traore (Sunderland)

: Dango Ouattara (Brentford), Bertrand Traore (Sunderland) EFL : Issa Kabore (Wrexham)

: Issa Kabore (Wrexham) Scotland: Landry Kabore (Hearts), Nasser Djiga (Rangers)

Cameroon

Image: Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo

Premier League : Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd)

: Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) EFL: Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke)

DR Congo

Image: Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe

Premier League : Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham)

: Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham) EFL : Edo Kayembe (Watford)

: Edo Kayembe (Watford) Scotland: Ange Balikwisha (Celtic)

Egypt

Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Premier League: Omar Marmoush (Man City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Equatorial Guinea

TBC

Ivory Coast

Image: Man Utd's Amad Diallo

Premier League: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Amad Diallo (Man Utd), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest)

Mali

TBC

Morocco

Premier League: Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)

Mozambique

Image: Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava

Premier League : Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland)

: Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) Scotland: Alfonso Amade (Dunfermline Athletic)

Nigeria

TBC

Senegal

TBC

South Africa

Image: QPR's Tylon Smith (Image: Ian Randall Photography)

Premier League : Lyle Foster (Burnley)

: Lyle Foster (Burnley) EFL: Tylon Smith (QPR)

Sudan

TBC

Tanzania

Image: Salford's Haji Mnoga

EFL : Haji Mnoga (Salford)

: Haji Mnoga (Salford) Non-League: Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale)

Tunisia

Image: Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri

Premier League : Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley)

: Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) EFL : Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)

: Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday) Scotland: Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic)

Uganda

Image: Burton's Toby Sibbick

EFL : Toby Sibbick (Burton)

: Toby Sibbick (Burton) Scotland: Uche Ikpeazu (St Johnstone), Jordan Obita (Hibernian)

Zambia

Image: Leicester's Patson Daka

Premier League : Patson Daka (Leicester)

: Patson Daka (Leicester) Scotland: Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian)

Zimbabwe

Image: Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise

Premier League : Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves)

: Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves) EFL : Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton), Andy Rinomhota (Reading)

: Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton), Andy Rinomhota (Reading) Scotland : Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell)

: Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell) Wales : Alec Mudimu (Flint Town)

: Alec Mudimu (Flint Town) Non-League: Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree)

AFCON 2025 - The key dates

Clubs release players: December 15

Group stages: December 21 - December 31

Last 16: January 3 - January 6

Quarter-finals: January 9 - January 10

Semi-finals: January 14

Third-place play-off: January 17

Final: January 18