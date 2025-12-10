Man City far away from winning Champions League, says Pep Guardiola despite beating Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City "are far away" from winning the Champions League despite beating Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

City strengthened their bid to finish in the top eight of the Champions League league phase with a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid, moving them up to fourth in the league-phase standings after just their second win at the Bernabeu, with Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray to play in the New Year.

The result moved Guardiola's side into third favourites in the outright betting with Sky Bet, behind Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

However, Guardiola speaking to TNT Sports, dampened the enthusiasm behind their chances, saying: "We are (far) away. Still, we are not ready. In February, we will be better. We have been here in the past, playing much than today, and we have lost. That's football sometimes.

"The players made an incredible effort, it was an incredibly good result, the spirit is unbelievable, but there are still margins to improve."

He added: "It could be better. Of course, winning in the Bernabeu is so difficult. Four, five, six players played their first game here, so maybe we're not completely ready to play in these stages like we are, but it's a process and there are a lot of new players.

"Winning here, I have to be happy, especially in terms of points. We have 13 already, so it's in our hands to finish in the top eight. That is the target. Winning here, after what happened in Leverkusen, has been good.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd gives his verdict on Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.

"Rodrygo, what a player. Vinicius, Bellingham and the pace they have up front is so dangerous and that's why you cannot stay high. You have to be so committed in the way you have to defend. We lacked a little bit, but in general, the effort was extraordinary."

Haaland: We're super happy with important win

Man City's Erling Haaland speaking to TNT Sports:

"It's difficult to come here and the game has loads of transitions. We could have had another goal. I was close on one in the second half, Jeremy [Doku] was close a few times but the game was a bit chaotic. We can't really control it, which is difficult and it's difficult to come here, so in the end, we're super happy.

"It could have looked completely different today if we didn't win because we lost against Leverkusen, so this win is really important.

"Now we've got two more games left so we need to finish strong now and hopefully we can be in the first eight because then we're through."

Bellingham: Players 100 per cent behind Alonso

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly under severe pressure to keep his job after two wins from eight in all competitions since the start of November.

When asked if the players are behind Alonso, Jude Bellingham told TNT Sports: "100 per cent.

"The manager has been great. I personally have a great relationship with him and I know a lot of the boys do too. After that run of draws we had some great conversations internally and felt we'd put that form behind us before the last couple of games. No one is downing tools, no one complaining or moaning. We take it on the chin and keep fighting.

Image: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is fully behind boss Xabi Alonso

"We're still trying to work it out within the changing room regardless of what goes on outside. We know that's not helpful. One thing is how we're managing games. Certain points where we have to suffer it feels like we always concede and it puts us on the back foot and makes us have to play a way we don't want to.

"But in the changing room we have what we need to turn it around, we need maybe a bit of luck or maybe something we need to discuss internally. I have faith this season isn't over just because we're in a bad run of form."