Bruno Guimaraes exclusive: For Newcastle to be kings here, we have to beat Sunderland in Tyne-Wear derby

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes says to be "kings" in the north east, they must beat Sunderland in the first Tyne-Wear derby of the season.

It is the first meeting in the Premier League between the two since March 2016. The Magpies have not won the derby in the league since April 2011.

However, Newcastle did win the last meeting in January 2024 when the pair met in the FA Cup. Guimaraes played the full 90 minutes during the 3-0 victory, and is eyeing a big three points at the Stadium of Light on Super Sunday.

"Since the Burnley game, I've got many messages about the Sunderland game," he exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"So the fans are very excited, us as players are very excited as well. It's going to be a very good moment for both teams, for both cities, after nine years without a [Premier League] derby.

"I know it's going to be a tough atmosphere, but it's a derby, it's a final. We have to perform, we have to play well and we have to win, so that's the mentality now.

"I love this type of game. Always as a team, we perform well when we know that the atmosphere is going to be good.

"We know if we want to be a king here, we have to win the derby. We can't wait to get on Sunderland and play our best football, hopefully."

Sunderland have been the surprise package since their promotion back to the Premier League. Heading into the weekend, they are ninth in the table - a point and three places above Newcastle.

Guimaraes said of the Black Cats' form: "They've performed very well, we have to give them a lot of credit. It's not easy what they have done so far, so we expect a tough game, but we have to believe in ourselves always.

"We know we are very close to each other in the table, so for me, it's a derby, but it's a game of six points, because you win three and your opponent doesn't win three. We have to be very focused on our plan.

"We have to stick in a positive way, training well, focus on the game, because games like that are always special... the derby is everything for everyone here in the club."

While Guimaraes has embedded himself in Geordie culture - adding he is 'proud' that his children have been born in Newcastle - it is local lad Dan Burn who will be educating his team-mates on the Tyne-Wear derby.

The Magpies captain said: "He did this when we faced them last time, and now we've got new players, so he has to do another speech. It's very important for the fans, so it's important for us as well.

"It's very good for us having Dan Burn to explain exactly how it works for people who are not from Newcastle. He's going to be very important this week."

One person who will not be in attendance this weekend is Guimaraes' dad. He has become somewhat of a cult figure on Tyneside, and like his son, has been warmly welcomed by the Newcastle fans.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes played the last time Newcastle played Sunderland in January 2024 in the FA Cup

"This time, he's in Brazil, so he's not going to this game, but he will be watching," Guimaraes explained. "I tried to convince him to come, but he has something to do in Brazil, but he loves to go to every game.

"I think he's said this many times, he's more famous than me here in Newcastle, he takes more pictures than me. Everyone loves him and he loves it as well."

