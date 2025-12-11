Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward should leave for Saudi Pro League, says ex-Egypt and Spurs striker Mido

Mohamed Salah will feel like he is letting down 50 million people in Egypt by having his role reduced at Liverpool, according to ex-Egypt striker Mido, who believes the forward must move to the Saudi Pro League.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, the ex-Tottenham striker, who won the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, reflected on his own career to explain Salah's Anfield predicament and also believes Jamie Carragher was wrong to criticise Salah.

'I understand Salah's situation'

"I've been in this situation before. When the Liverpool game is on, all of Egypt are there in front of the TV waiting for Salah to play, waiting for him to score a goal. They all feel that their son is playing today in the best league in the world. They are proud of him.

"This puts him under so much pressure to play and to be involved. He's not a regular guy. He's the king here in Egypt. People have to understand that.

"It was the same for me when I was playing for Tottenham, for example. All of Egypt was waiting for the game. All of Egypt were sitting there in the coffee shops waiting for me to play today. They were proud of me. They are proud of Salah. And this puts you under pressure. I've been in this situation.

"Sometimes I didn't accept to sit on the bench, and I was really frustrated. Not because I'm arrogant. Not because I felt that I was bigger than the club, but because I know my people back home are waiting for me.

"There are more than maybe 40 or 50 million people waiting for the game, so if I'm not playing, I let them down. This is how I felt.

"So it's the same for Salah, but 10 times more than me because Salah has achieved much more than me in the game."

Should Salah leave Liverpool?

"I think he should leave. I think it's time for him to leave.

"If you lose this confidence with the manager, it's hard to be fixed. But if he leaves, he must leave from the big door, if you know what I mean. He's done so much for Liverpool. He's a legend.

"I totally disagree with Jamie Carragher's comments on the situation. Jamie Carragher is a legend for Liverpool, and he played the game and he should know more.

"He should know that football players sometimes they get emotional and then when they retire, sometimes they also regret it. We've all been into these situations.

"I expected Liverpool legends also to protect Salah a little bit. He's maybe one of the best three or four players that ever played for Liverpool. He deserves more respect from the Liverpool legends, especially Jamie Carragher."

"Yes. Salah is a legend in the whole of the Middle East. He's an idol for all the young kids.

"And in all the Gulf countries, they have so much respect for Salah and for what he's done in the game. And he's been an example for all the old kids and the new generation, so they would love to have him there. They respect him.

"I really think the best place for him to go is to the Saudi League. It's a strong league, a good competitive league. Now the league is broadcasted in more than 90 or 100 countries, playing against big players, big names week in, week out.

"So I really hope if he moves, he should go to Saudi Arabia."

'Salah deserves more respect'

"I was surprised with Mo's comments, but I totally understand his frustration. This man has had Liverpool on his shoulders for many years. He's been Liverpool's best player for many seasons and I think he expected the club and the coach to protect him when things are not going well for him.

"If you look at the numbers, I don't think Liverpool would have been the champions last season if it wasn't for Mohamed Salah.

"Important goals. I think if he could take these goals away from Liverpool, I think they would have finished fourth and fifth.

"I'm not saying here that he's more important than the group or the club. I totally understand the reaction of the club, but I really think that Arne Slot and Liverpool should have protected Mohamed Salah more than they have done.

"I really think that this situation needs to be fixed because Salah is a legend and he's done so much for Liverpool and I don't think the Liverpool fans should forget everything that Salah has done for this football club because of one bad moment.

"We all played football. We all know that when you are playing, even if you have lots of experience like Salah, sometimes you get emotional. Sometimes you get affected by situations that you are not used to.

"I understand the frustration of the Liverpool fans, and I understand that they are not happy that Salah has put himself first, but I really, really think that Salah deserves more respect from everyone."

'Salah's benching at Leeds showed something is wrong'

"I watched the Leeds game, and I really think Salah should have been on for the last 25 minutes.

"Everyone who knows about football knows that something is wrong there.

"The moment I saw Salah not coming on, there is something wrong here. It's not a football decision. Something is really wrong.

"So, this is exactly what Salah feels - he feels that it's not about football. Someone is trying to put all the blame on him, and this is not right.

"Salah has done so much for Liverpool and I don't think this is the right way to deal with a legend like him."

What has been the reaction in Egypt?

"People are really angry with Liverpool. Of course, people here are saying, 'Maybe Salah, he said that too early, he should have waited a little bit, he should have been more patient'.

"But also people believe that if Mohamed Salah were English, he would have never been in the same situation.

"We've all seen legends for all the clubs. There are English legends for all the clubs, and they are protected by the clubs.

"And I really think, and I'm sorry to say this, but I really believe that if Salah was English, he would have never been criticised the way he's been criticised."