WSL round-up: Khadija Shaw scores four to surpass 100 Man City goals in victory over Aston Villa as Chelsea ease past Brighton

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw surpassed 100 goals for Manchester City by scoring four in their 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

The striker brought up her century for the club when she side-footed in the opener late in the first half and copied Erling Haaland's celebration before extending their lead in added time with another fine finish.

Aoba Fujino made sure City would maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League by smashing in a third shortly after the hour mark.

Aston Villa did pull one back through Lucy Parker, but Vivianne Miedema quickly restored the hosts' three-goal lead with a tap-in.

Shaw then had the final say, rolling in her hat-trick with a cool finish before Grace Clinton's goal-bound shot deflected in off the striker to cap a perfect afternoon.

Man City will maintain their six point lead at the top of the WSL heading into the winter break and are looking difficult to stop.

Chelsea bounce back to beat Brighton

Chelsea bounced back from their first defeat in 34 WSL games last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brighton.

The signs were there early on, with Seagulls stopper Sophie Baggaley called into a string of fine saves throughout. Keira Walsh also hit the post in the 19th minute.

Two minutes before the end of the first half, Sandy Baltimore broke the deadlock with a sensational strike. She unleashed an arrowed effort into the top right corner to give Chelsea a deserved lead.

After Kiko Seike had Brighton's best chance of the game shortly after the break, it was an unfortunate Caitlin Hayes own goal that doubled the visitors' lead. She headed home Erin Cuthbert's fine cross, who had been aiming for half-time substitutes Sam Kerr and Wieke Kaptein.

The pair gave Chelsea an extra offensive impetus after their introduction, and Kerr showed her quality for Chelsea's third. A ball over the top bounced kindly for the Australia international, who rounded Hayes.

Image: Alyssa Thompson celebrates after scoring Chelsea's third goal at Brighton

Her squared pass was then turned home by Alyssa Thompson, who had made a superb run through the middle, as the pair roared together in celebration.

It was the ideal end to 2025 in the WSL for the Blues, but they remain in second place behind Man City.

Leicester secure valuable win after late penalty save

Janina Leitzig saved a penalty in stoppage time to help secure Leicester a valuable 1-0 victory over London City Lionesses at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were leading through Shannon O'Brien's second-half goal, but the Lionesses had a golden opportunity to snatch a point when Janice Cayman felled Grace Geyoro.

Kosovare Asllani's spot-kick, though, was weak and comfortably stopped by Leitzig.

Leicester overtake Everton to climb into ninth place in the table, moving six points clear of Liverpool.

Points shared in WSL basement battle

10-player Liverpool scored a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers West Ham.

The Reds had seen defender Gemma Bonner shown a red card after 19 minutes for fouling West Ham striker Riko Ueki as she chased a through ball.

Ueki gave West Ham the lead just before the hour from a corner, but Mia Enderby soon equalised with her first WSL goal.

West Ham went in front again in the 68th minute through Anna Csiki, who deflected home Ffion Morgan's shot. But Beata Olsson rescued a point for Liverpool when she slotted in after a defensive mix-up to leave the Reds just two points adrift.