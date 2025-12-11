Celtic: Wilfried Nancy 'unconcerned' by Europa League loss to Roma as Joe Hart says club's slide 'breaks my heart'

Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy understood why his team were booed off following a 3-0 home loss to Roma but said he was not worried about the heavy defeat that left their hopes of staying in the Europa League hanging by a thread.

Nancy became the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two games, with the Scottish champions in disarray in the opening 45 minutes, trailing by three goals going into the break as Evan Ferguson netted twice to add to an early own goal from Republic of Ireland team-mate Liam Scales.

The supporters made their feelings clear at both half-time and full-time, having watched their team lose to Premiership leaders Hearts at home on Sunday.

"I respect the fans - they are really important for us," he told TNT Sports. "They are key, they know that. We play for them, this is clear.

"They were not happy with the situation so they show it. I know where we are going. For the moment, in terms of results, this is not what we want."

However, despite the demoralising defeat that left Celtic languishing down in 24th place in the standings and only clinging onto a play-off spot on goal difference, Nancy said he saw enough in his players' second-half display to be encouraged going forward.

"The reality is we are not able to cope with the intensity," he added. "I really liked the second half, good reaction. We played with a little bit more proximity between players to escape the pressure.

Image: Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring Roma's second goal at Celtic in the Europa League

"I don't like to talk about luck but the first goal that we conceded didn't help. To come from behind was not easy. The attitude was good.

"The second half was better but it was not enough. I cannot tell you that they didn't try. They tried. We should have been able to connect a little bit more but we didn't do it. I'm not concerned because I really like the reaction.

"This is the most important. They deserve at least to score one goal to see after that if the dynamic can change.

"I saw already good things. Tthe result is not what we want but I saw already good things."

Celtic next take on St Mirren in Sunday's crucial League Cup final at Hampden Park, with the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs.

"I would like the results to change today," said Nancy. "But the reality is this is not the situation.

"This is a bit difficult because I believe that my players deserve a little bit more regarding to score goals. But this is the reality. The idea is to rest and to prepare for the final.

"It was not easy to prepare the game, knowing that we are the finalist at the time, knowing that we play many games. But this is the way it is. The belief of my players is really strong and this is the most important for me."

Hart: Celtic situation breaks my heart

Former Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was far more pessimistic than Nancy as he watched his former side be torn apart by Roma.

"It breaks my heart because I know how special these nights can be," Hart said on TNT Sports. "I lost my fair share on European nights but the intensity was always there.

"But the atmosphere isn't there, the players don't feel like they're playing on the edge of their abilities.

"This place brings magic and energy to you, but it's not there at the moment."

Hart blamed those running the club for not building on their domestic dominance, urging them to do more to unite fans with the team.

"It's an intelligent club. It's not just about being good at football here," Hart said. "The club have got to address this. They've got to unite the support, the players, the management.

"It feels like a soap opera. It's so financially stable, there's so much success.

"Last season was an excellent season but they've not addressed the problems, and the gap's widened.

"This is such a special football club when it's united. At the moment, they're drifting further and further apart.

"There needs to be a lot more understanding of what everyone's end goals are. Everyone in the stadium wants Celtic to be successful but you can only do it if they're together.

"It doesn't need to be like this. It comes right from the top. You can't rest on your previous success - football keeps moving.

"I'm so lucky that I got to spend three years here. At the moment, Wilfried Nancy won't know what it's all about."

'Celtic completely outclassed'

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Adam Binnie at Celtic Park:

"Two defeats in four days as Wilfried Nancy's tough start to life as Celtic manager continues.

"His side were completely outclassed this evening. Far from ideal preparation ahead of Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against St Mirren."