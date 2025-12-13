Noah Okafor: Leeds forward determined to keep club in Premier League beyond 2025/26 season

"We have to stay brave in the mind," says Leeds forward Noah Okafor, when asked how his new club go about avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season. "I already feel like I'm long in this business and to be always confident is hard but the most important thing."

Okafor, still only 25, has found his feet quickly since a summer switch from AC Milan. He spoke to Sky Sports from a venue in Manchester to launch PUMA's new FUTURE 9 football boot, which he's worn to score twice this term - most notably in a 3-1 win at Wolves.

"We have to stay calm," he continues, "I try to think about actions that can happen in a game, and it means as soon as the game starts, I'm fully ready."

Leeds have collected four points from their last two outings - against Chelsea and Liverpool, no less - while scoring six goals, and have climbed out of the drop zone. It's a significant turnaround from the four loses that proceeded those results.

Explosive starts have been a principal part and Okafor believes beginning games with such positivity can help Leeds survive - they have scored the joint-most goals (five) in the opening 15 minutes of games this term.

"When I spoke with my friends in Italy, they tell me this league is so intense, it's the best in the world. My experience is also that. In every game you have to start so strong because otherwise you won't stand the pressure."

Another change for Leeds from the last few games has been impact from the bench, which was missing during early parts of the season. Okafor has made nine starts so far, including a key role in last week's dramatic 3-3 draw with Liverpool, before all three of Daniel Farke's substitutions on 68 minutes helped deliver goalscoring impact.

"Sometimes we have three games in a week, so we need full focus for the whole 90. With this team, I'm never worried."

I've been scoring goals with them, so for me that's proof. They are so comfortable on my feet and that is how I perform at my best.

No doubt Leeds have a battle on their hands to keep pace in the top flight but it's one Okafor plans to tackle head on. Having ridden a "difficult wave", Leeds and Farke finally find themselves on more solid ground, two points clear of West Ham in 18th.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on his best scoring run in over four years, scoring in each of his last three appearances, with Farke's newly installed 3-5-2 formation meaning Okafor plays just off the striker. Given the injury to Lukas Nmecha, it's a role he's likely occupy again as Leeds travel to Brentford this weekend, live on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

"Football is all about confidence. You have to go out as if you're playing in the street with friends, otherwise if you make pressure on yourself, it doesn't end good. If you have a team, fans and a coach that believes in you, you can play with a smile. I'm a player like this."

No doubt Leeds' away form needs to improve. It's been their Achilles heel so far this season and resolve will once again be tested by a Brentford side who have won their last three home games. Only three teams have a better home record than the Bees, in fact.

"We can improve in every situation," the Swiss international says. "This is football. When we lose or make things bad, we have to learn, we have to be critical, that's the best way for success. Even if it's one per cent every day this helps a lot for the future. While you are believing you are not worrying."

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Farke made a point of saying: "It's important to be unpredictable. We want to take our opponents' strengths away." And Brentford have plenty of weapons, albeit enter this game off the back of their first successive defeats under Keith Andrews.

Leeds should be primed to take advantage given their recent progress in the opposite direction. Asked how his particular point of difference, able to play a variety of attacking roles, can help, Okafor finished by saying: "This is a team game, but I'm in a good way to keep this team in the league."

