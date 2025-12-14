Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden was 'not good' in Man City win over Crystal Palace and has room to improve

Pep Guardiola insisted Phil Foden was "not good" in Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday despite scoring his sixth goal in four Premier League games.

Foden beat Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson with a precise shot from outside the box as his fine goalscoring form continued at Selhurst Park to help City move back within two points of Arsenal.

His goalscoring display came in front of watching England boss Thomas Tuchel, but Guardiola insisted that, while he was pleased with the 25-year-old's defensive work-rate, his overall performance in possession showed he still has room for improvement.

"Phil today, and I know the people may think differently, was not good," Guardiola said in his press conference.

"He didn't play at his best, so he lost a lot of balls. He was so in a rush in his decisions, he was so anxious.

"He has to play, just keep the ball and be associated with the other ones, and, in the right moment, make this explosion that only he has in terms of goals and assists.

"But before that he has to be more calm. He always wants to do it well, he wants to help the others. He makes the situations not clear.

"But Phil in terms of work defensively, how he pressed and how he came back, he was unbelievable, incredible.

"It was one of his best [defensive performances]. He ran maybe the best of the team and he scored a goal, because, close to the box, he is unbelievable."

Guardiola left the pitch deep in discussion with Foden after the final whistle, with his arm around his shoulder.

"He has a lot of margin to understand the game," the Manchester City boss added.

"He will not improve his incredible quality because he's top. But understanding the game, the way you have certain moments, the way you have to play, and the way you have to accelerate or sometimes decelerate the game.

Image: Erling Haaland scored twice in the 3-0 win

"Just the timing, the tempo, he will give it.

"Of course, everyone has to margin to improve. Everyone."