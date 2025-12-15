Paul Doyle's sentencing hearing began at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday December 15; Doyle, 54, pleaded guilty in November to all 31 charges relating to the Liverpool parade crash in May; Warning: This article contains distressing information

Liverpool parade crash sentencing: Paul Doyle 'lost his temper' and 'intended to cause serious harm' in ploughing car into over 100 fans

A man who ploughed a car into more than 100 Liverpool fans at a Premier League victory parade "lost his temper in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to" and "intended to cause people within the crowd serious harm", his sentencing hearing was told.

Prosecutor Paul Greaney KC told Liverpool Crown Court that Paul Doyle - who admitted 31 offences related to the crash last month - was driving his grey Ford Galaxy Titanium from his home in Croxteth into central Liverpool to collect a friend and his family from the celebrations on May 26.

Doyle had made the journey into the centre of Liverpool earlier in the day to drop them off at the parade and had agreed to pick them up again at the end of the celebrations.

His vehicle weighed nearly two tonnes.

Mr Greaney said the road was extremely busy with pedestrians on what should have been a day of joy.

He said: "The defendant drove the Galaxy on to Dale Street at 5.54pm and began to travel in the direction of Water Street, so on a course opposite from the direction of travel of most of the fans, and towards them.

"From an early stage, Paul Doyle drove dangerously along that road, frightening people as he did so. Then at 5.59pm, he encountered some traffic implementation measures that were filtering vehicles off to the right.

"He came to (a) halt, but shortly afterwards set off down the left side of Dale Street towards Water Street, ignoring the measures."

Dashcam footage showing the shocking moments when Doyle ploughed through crowds was shown in court.

The video, from inside the Ford Galaxy, captured audio and visuals as the 54-year-old swerved into hundreds of fans who were making their way back from the city's waterfront after the celebration.

Doyle cried as the footage was shown to the court, putting his head down and shutting his eyes as the footage showed his car hitting crowds of supporters.

Victims in court were also in tears as the video was played.

Once in Dale Street - which was open to traffic but busy with supporters - Doyle could be heard saying "f****** pricks" as pedestrians pulled their children out of the way of his car to stop them being hit.

The view through his windscreen showed him approach a line of cars waiting to turn right off the road before it becomes Water Street.

Doyle then swerved away from the traffic and into the left lane, which was closed as hundreds of fans were making their way back from the celebrations. He could be heard shouting and screaming "move", "f****** pricks" and "get out the f****** way" as shocked members of the public tried to jump out of the way of his car.

The footage, which will not be released because of its graphic nature, showed the windscreen smash after a man landed on it.

Others could be seen on the bonnet of the car as Doyle continued to drive and people, including children, appear to go under the vehicle.

Doyle cried as he appeared in the dock for his sentencing hearing.

He wore a black suit and grey tie with white shirt and had a tissue in his hand, which he held to his face at times.

The 54-year-old admitted dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent last month. He had previously denied the offences, which relate to 29 victims aged between six months and 77.

Doyle's actions "generated horror in those who had attended what they had thought would be a day of joyfulness", said Mr Greaney.

He said: "By 6.01pm, so less than two minutes later, the Galaxy was stationary on Water Street and attempts were being made by fans to drag Paul Doyle from it. He was quickly protected by police officers, and thereafter arrested and detained, having sustained only minor injuries.

"What had happened in that short period between 5.59pm and 6.01pm is that the defendant had driven his vehicle into a collision with well over 100 people, causing injuries including serious injuries to many and, when the vehicle was brought to a halt, people including children were trapped beneath it.

"The prosecution case is that the defendant had used the vehicle as a weapon over that period of time.

"In doing so, he not only caused injury on a large scale, but also generated horror in those who had attended what they had thought would be a day of joyfulness.

"The truth is a simple one - Paul Doyle just lost his temper in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to. In a rage, he drove into the crowd. When he did so, he intended to cause people within the crowd serious harm."

Doyle was arrested at the scene on Water Street just after 6pm and charged later that week.

The youngest victim was six-month-old Teddy Eveson, whose parents later told media he was thrown about 15 feet down the road in his pram when the crash happened.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to the baby.

Five other children, who Doyle either injured or attempted to injure, cannot be named for legal reasons.