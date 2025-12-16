Bruno Fernandes claims Man Utd bosses wanted to cash in on him but lacked courage to defy Ruben Amorim wishes

Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United bosses wanted to cash in on him in the summer but lacked the courage to defy Ruben Amorim.

The United captain, who could have joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for £100m, said he was "hurt" and "sad" about how the situation had been handled in an interview with Portuguese TV station Canal 11.

Sky Sports News understands the club's leadership were clear with Fernandes throughout the summer - and remain adamant - that he is part of their plans and they have no desire to sell him.

Fernandes said in October that United's hierarchy told him they would not stand in his way if he wished to leave but that they wanted to keep him.

However, the 31-year-old, who has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year, struck a very different tone in this interview which was recorded in November.

"I decided not to go [to Saudi Arabia], not only for family reasons, but because I genuinely liked the club," Fernandes said.

"From the club I felt, 'if you go it's not that bad for us'. It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, makes me sad, I'm a player who has nothing to point to, I'm always available, I always give the best of me."

What did Fernandes say in October? "Jason [Wilcox], like Omar [Berrada], said 'we won't say no but we want you to stay at the club. If you want to go, we won't say that it's not the offer for us because obviously it's massive money'."

Amorim publicly said in the summer when Fernandes was weighing up his future that he hoped the midfielder would stay.

Fernandes believes there was an unwillingness from those above Amorim to challenge the head coach.

"The club wanted me to go [away]," Fernandes added.

"I told the directors that, I don't think they had the courage to make that decision because the coach wanted me. But if I said I wanted to leave, even though the coach wanted me to stay, the club would let me."

Fernandes reveals he almost left Man Utd last season

Fernandes has been United's best player in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the offer of £100m for a player turning 31 was viewed by many as too good to turn down.

The Portugal international was frustrated that he perceived this to be the view from within the club after he had stuck with United through so many lows despite having the chance to win silverware elsewhere.

Fernandes also revealed he could have left to join another club the season before Saudi came in for him.

"I was valued, what values me most has to be my club, although I feel, lately, that I'm a little on the tightrope. Because in England a player reaches 30 and they think he has to remodel.

"The issue of loyalty is not as well regarded as it used to be. I could have left in this market, I was going to earn a lot more money, a season ago I was going to leave, I was going to win many trophies this season."