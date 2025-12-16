Wilfried Nancy: Celtic manager insists he has 'nothing to prove' despite winless start ahead of Dundee United trip

Wilfried Nancy has insisted he has "nothing to prove" despite a winless start as Celtic manager.

The Frenchman has suffered the worst start of any Hoops boss, losing three games in his first week in charge.

After missing the chance to replace Hearts at the top of the table, they were beaten by Roma in the Europa League before failing to defend their League Cup title as they lost to St Mirren at Hampden Park.

Ahead of Wednesday's trip to Dundee United, live on Sky Sports, Nancy was not concerned about his start in the East End of Glasgow.

"I don't have to prove anything for anybody. Simple as that," the 48-year-old said.

"I have to just be coherent with my team and to do my job as best as I can. After that, I think that things will turn on... not on my side, but it's going to be more positive.

"I knew that before I came here that it could be difficult regarding the situation, regarding the fact that this is the first time for everyone to have a coach who comes in the middle of the season like this.

Image: Celtic failed to defend their League Cup title against St Mirren

"So I knew that it could be a lot of adversity, but again, like I said, I'm really happy to be here and I do my job as best as I can.

"After that, things will go in a more positive way."

Celtic currently sit six points behind Hearts in the title race, albeit with two games in hand, with Rangers just three behind after their 1-0 win against Hibernian on Monday night.

Some fans have already called for Nancy to be sacked, something that does not concern the former Columbus Crew boss.

"This is my job, this is a normal reaction," he added.

"Don't forget that I come from Europe, so I know the way it works.

"Also in MLS it's the same, not with the same intensity obviously, but I've been a player also, so no problem with that.

"They can say what they want and I understand that."